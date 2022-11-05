MICC-Fort Sam Houston team saves IMCOM millions

Courtesy Photo | From left, Stephen Noethen, Raul Guerra, Sylvia Farmer and Andre Johnson negotiate...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | From left, Stephen Noethen, Raul Guerra, Sylvia Farmer and Andre Johnson negotiate with an AbilityOne participating non-profit agency for the blind or severely disabled to provide base operations support services to Fort Meade, Maryland, during an April meeting at Upper Marlboro, Maryland. Noethen is the Mission and Installation Contracting Command-Fort Sam Houston Mission Division chief and Farmer is a division contract specialist. Guerra is a MICC Contracting Operations Directorate cost and price analyst. Johnson is the Installation Management Command customer representative. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas (May 11, 2022) – Acquisition professionals from the Mission and Installation Contracting Command-Fort Sam Houston mission division will save Installation Management Command $24 million through a base operations support services contract.



MICC officials conducted contract negotiations with an AbilityOne participating non-profit agency for the blind or severely disabled small business to provide base operations support services to Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, during an April meeting at Upper Marlboro, Maryland.



In the meeting, the MICC-FSH mission division team and contractor agreed on a price that was substantially below the negotiation objective, and Melwood Horticultural Center, the AbilityOne contractor, was awarded the contract valued at $103 million. The contract covers support services like waste management, preventative maintenance and maintaining facilities at Fort Meade. The period of performance is from April 2022 to March 2027.



Stephen Noethen, the MICC-Fort Sam Houston Mission Division chief and contracting officer, said the meeting proved to be a highly successful endeavor that ultimately will save the customer, IMCOM, $24 million during the five-year ordering period.



Noethen and Sylvia Farmer, a division contract specialist, worked hand-in-hand with the Raul Guerra, a MICC Contracting Operations Directorate cost and price analyst, on developing the pre-negotiation objective memorandum prior to meeting with Melwood Horticultural Center.



The pre-negotiation objective memorandum Guerra developed was approved by Col. Toney Stephenson, the MICC Field Directorate Office-Fort Sam Houston senior contracting official.



The pre-negotiation objective memorandum identifies the government’s objectives and conditions to be negotiated with a potential contractor prior to awarding the contract. The team facilitated face-to-face negotiation discussions using the pre-negotiation objective memorandum as a guide to establish an agreement on performance and costs for the support services with the contractor.



“Conducting this in-person negotiation was a first for me in my career, but it certainly won't be the last,” Noethen said. “Doing this in real-time allowed for a fluid discussion that allowed both sides to be heard on their respective positions, which resulted in a mutual appreciation for each side's dedication to mission execution.”



About the MICC:

Headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, the Mission and Installation Contracting Command consists of about 1,300 military and civilian members who are responsible for contracting goods and services in support of Soldiers as well as readying trained contracting units for the operating force and contingency environment when called upon. As part of its mission, MICC contracts are vital in feeding more than 200,000 Soldiers every day, providing many daily base operations support services at installations, facilitate training in the preparation of more than 100,000 conventional force members annually, training more than 500,000 students each year, and maintaining more than 14.4 million acres of land and 170,000 structures.