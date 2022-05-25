JBLM presented with $1.6 million energy saving rebate check

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – Puget Sound Energy was on grounds May 25 to present Joint Base Lewis-McChord with an energy savings check in the amount of $1,595,415. This money will go back into future energy savings projects to provide more savings and more rebates.



“Essentially, this is the rebate for the project that included decentralizing about 58 buildings, to include the old hammerhead barracks,” explained Matthew Schreck, energy program manager with the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division.



The barracks are situated east of Gray Army Airfield on Lewis Main, in the area commonly referred to as the banana belt.



This project was contracted by the Army Corps of Engineers and funded under the Energy Resilience and Conservation Investment Program, an energy conservation component of the Military Construction Fund.



Design kicked off in April 2018 and construction started in November 2019. The project was completed in June 2021.



“We partnered with JBLM on this project and through that we were able to meet our energy efficiency targets,” said Josh Jacobs, vice president of Clean Energy Strategy with Puget Sound Energy. “That equals to powering about 250 residential homes for a year.”

Jacobs thanked Lt. Gen. Douglas Gabram, commander of U.S. Army Installation Management Command, for the partnership, the accomplishment and the commitment to energy efficiency and mission readiness.



Major benefits from this project were:

• Less wasted energy

• Better energy tracking for JBLM

• Less maintenance required

• Reduced water softening chemical costs



“When you talk about resiliency and redundancy for our critical assets, this partnership off the installation provides us tremendously with both of those,” said Col. Phil Lamb, Joint Base Lewis-McChord commander.

