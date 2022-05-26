89 AS loadmaster on path to become C-17 pilot

From moving cargo as a Port Dawg to loading cargo in the back of a plane as a loadmaster, 89th Airlift Squadron instructor loadmaster Tech. Sgt. Noah Benefiel is now on the path to fulfill his dream to become an Air Force officer and fly the plane he’s currently assigned to, the C-17 Globemaster III.



“This has always been a goal of mine, to be a pilot. I set this goal when I started going back to school. However, when I did go back to school, I didn’t think I’d meet the age requirements for pilot training. I didn’t think I would graduate in time, get my private pilot’s license in time, or do well on the AFOQT (Air Force Officer Qualification Test). But the next thing I knew, here I am,” Benefiel said.



Benefiel will be trading in his stripes for bars when he attends Officer Training School Aug. 2, 2022, with a follow on to pilot training. Because the 89th AS is sponsoring him, he will end up back at the 89th as a C-17 pilot.



Lt. Col. Francis Saul, 89th AS chief pilot, does the hiring and screening of future pilots who want to join the Air Force and fly for the 89th. He screens and interviews candidates that possess the skills and requirements necessary to become a pilot within the 89th AS. He exams the necessary paperwork to include letters of recommendation, pilot licenses, logbooks, AFOQT test scores and college transcripts. After unit sponsorship, he forwards the application package to the Air Force Reserve Command Undergraduate Flying Training Board at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, for the final approval. The board provides Saul the results and he then lets the applicant know.



Saul said he was in Benefiel’s place back in 2001 when he started as an enlisted troop working in maintenance here and was able to make the transition to become a pilot.



“It’s funny that 22 years later, I’m the one who is calling the individual to share the official offer to become a pilot with the 89th Airlift Squadron. I’m thrilled to give people the good news that they’ve been selected,” Saul said.



Mark Benefiel, unit program manager to the 445th Maintenance Squadron and Noah Benefiel’s father, said his son has always been interested in flying and was thrilled to learn that he was selected to be a pilot and will be coming back to the 89th.



“I have five children and I took all of them flying through the years. I always thought that my second oldest son would be the one who would be the pilot. Noah ways quiet and didn't openly show interest until he became an adult. When he did started showing an interest, I began to take him flying more and going to airshows. Now, we share a very mutual passion for flying,” said Mark Benefiel.



Sergeant Benefiel said it was challenging at times to get to this point but worth it in the end.



“I spent three years working on my bachelor’s degree in business administration on-line thru Liberty University. While doing my schoolwork, I was doing my loadmaster duties, flying around the world. I was doing homework and writing papers on the airplane and during any down time. It was stressful balancing my schoolwork and my job. Like in Hawaii, I could either go hangout at the beach or finish writing a paper,” Benefiel said.





Saul said the squadron benefits hiring someone like Benefiel who has already been with the unit. He’ll have the benefit of understanding the whole concept of being part of the C-17 aircrew and the culture of the 89th AS—his experience of loading and working the cargo aspect pays dividends as he will soon be the one flying the aircraft.



“We want to hire people like Noah. He’s already a great asset to the squadron and he knows the culture of our unit. He’s worked really hard to get to this point,” Saul said. “You get people who say they want to be a pilot but do not always have what it takes to see it through,” Saul said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2022 Date Posted: 05.26.2022 10:43 Story ID: 421593 Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US Hometown: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 89 AS loadmaster on path to become C-17 pilot, by Stacy Vaughn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.