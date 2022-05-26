Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sevierville Soldier becomes first female to win Tennessee National Guard shooting competition

    Sevierville Soldier becomes first female to win Tennessee National Guard shooting competition

    Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Cordeiro | Staff Sgt. Celia Riffey poses with her teammates from the 252nd Military Police...... read more read more

    TULLAHOMA, TN, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2022

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Cordeiro 

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Airmen and Soldiers from across Tennessee gathered at Tullahoma’s Volunteer Training Site from May 20-22, to compete against one another at the Tennessee National Guard’s annual Adjutant General Rifle Match.

    Staff Sgt. Celia Riffey, a military police Soldier with the 252nd Military Police Company and native of Sevierville, became the first female in Tennessee history to ever place first in the event.

    “I didn’t expect to win, but I’m happy with how it turned out,” said Riffey. “I’m pleased with how I performed this weekend. Any day you get to throw lead down range is a good day in the Tennessee National Guard.”

    The three-day competition consisted of multiple graded events measuring the speed and accuracy of each marksman. On day three, as the competition concluded, scores were tallied, and Riffey was declared the overall top marksman. This weekend’s match focused on rifle proficiency while the pistol competition will take place in August 2022.

    The event is an annual marksmanship competition hosted by the Tennessee National Guard’s Combat Marksmanship Program. Its mission is to promote marksmanship training throughout the force statewide. Competitors are experts in their field and will take those valuable skills back to their units.

    “We were pleased with the number of new competitors this weekend,” said Master Sgt. Michael Brumer, Tennessee State Marksmanship Coordinator. “It says a lot about the efficiency of the program. Our goal each year is to get new Guardsmen introduced to the program. The more people we have coming to these events, the more knowledge will be spread throughout our ranks, promoting lethality and readiness within our units.”

    Riffey, who has been serving in the Guard for over 11 years, is excited to share gained knowledge on marksmanship with her fellow Soldiers.



    “I do a lot of hunting and I’m comfortable with a rifle, but I was able to learn a lot this weekend,” said Riffey. “I like to teach, and I want my unit members to be as proficient as possible, so I’m looking forward to continue to work with them so we can be a better unit.”

    Riffey’s team, which included three additional members of the 252nd, came in second place in the overall team competition. A team from the 1-171st Aviation Regiment came in first place, and a team from the Tennessee Air National Guard’s 118th Wing took third.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 10:24
    Story ID: 421588
    Location: TULLAHOMA, TN, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sevierville Soldier becomes first female to win Tennessee National Guard shooting competition, by SFC Timothy Cordeiro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Sevierville Soldier becomes first female to win Tennessee National Guard shooting competition
    Sevierville Soldier becomes first female to win Tennessee National Guard shooting competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    tennessee national guard
    rifle
    marksmanship
    national guard
    army national guard
    military police

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT