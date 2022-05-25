Fort Carson leaders tackle Mabry Mile obstacle course

FORT CARSON, Colo. – Early on May 24, leaders from across the 4th Infantry Division gathered to kick off Day two of Ivy Week 2022. Today’s first event was the “Mabry Mile,” named in honor of Maj. Gen. George L. Mabry, a battalion commander with the Ivy Division who landed on the shores of Normandy during the D-Day invasion.

This year’s unseasonably late snows, and a healthy downpour of rain, turned the mile-long obstacle course into a grueling gut check, akin to the conditions seen at Normandy.

The Division Commander and Command Sergeant Major kicked off the event, leading the Brigade and Battalion Command teams through thick mud and over the various obstacles placed along the route.

“The CG and I believe in leading by example, so of course we were the first team to run the course,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Adam Nash. “If you take our combined age, we’re like 95 years old. So none of these other teams have any excuses why the old men beat them.”

With an overall time of 17 minutes and 38 seconds, Capt. Brandon Back and Command Sgt. Maj. Shane Towns, of 4th Brigade Sustainment Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, decisively dominated the course earning first place.

“We knew from the walk through that the course was going to be tough,” said Towns. “But once you get out there and you’re slogging through that thick mud, that’s when you have to dig deep.”

The unit cohesion, sheer will to complete the circuit and esprit-de-corps shown by each team paid honor to the memory of Gen. Mabry.

While leading his battalion during the battle in the Hurtgen Forrest, Germany, Mabry distinguished himself by personally finding a safe route through a minefield, then leading a group of scouts to successfully capture three enemy bunkers and establish superior defensive fighting positions.

For his actions that day, Mabry was awarded the Medal of Honor.

Ivy Division soldiers continue his legacy of courage, loyalty, and duty to this very day.

