    Memorial Day ceremonies on tap Monday

    City of Fairborn Memorial Day Ceremony

    Photo By Wesley Farnsworth | Honor Guard members from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, present the colors...... read more read more

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2022

    Story by Matthew Clouse 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio — Senior leaders from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base are speaking at Memorial Day ceremonies across the Miami Valley on May 30.

    Here is the list of speakers, event locations and start times:

    • Col. Charles Barkhurst, 88th Air Base Wing vice commander, Leonard E. Stubbs Memorial Park in Centerville, 9 a.m.
    • Col. Patrick Miller, 88 ABW and installation commander, Dayton National Cemetery, 11 a.m.
    • Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 88 ABW command chief, Fairfield Cemetery in Fairborn. 11 a.m.
    • Miller is speaking at Veterans Memorial Park in Beavercreek at 2 p.m.

    The local observances will also include performances and appearances by Air Force Band of Flight vocalists and ensembles, as well as the Wright-Patterson AFB Honor Guard.

    Memorial Day became a national holiday in 1971 after Congress passed the National Holiday Act. It’s observed on the last Monday in May and honors those who died while serving in the U.S. armed forces.

