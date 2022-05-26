USS Chancellorsville Holds Change of Command

YOKOSUKA, Japan -- The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) held a change of command ceremony May 26 at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Pier 7.



Capt. Edward A. Angelinas relieved Capt. Paul M. Allgeier as the commanding officer aboard Chancellorsville. Allgeier assumed command of Chancellorsville in August 2020 and will return to Virginia to serve on staff at Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic.



Angelinas served onboard USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79), USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), and commanded USS McCampbell (DDG 85) and USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). He has served as a Branch Chief in the Program, Budget and Analysis Division (PBAD) on the Joint Staff (J-8), as the Deputy Director for Surface Officer Career Management Division (PERS-41) at Navy Personnel Command in Millington, Tennessee, and as a Congressional Liaison for Navy Appropriations in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Navy, Financial Management and Comptroller (FM&C). Capt. Angelinas has also completed a post-department head tour as a Surface Warfare Assignments Officer at Navy Personnel Command in Millington. His first shore tour was as an instructor at the AEGIS Training and Readiness Center in Dahlgren, Virginia.



“Captain Allgeier has turned over a crew that is certified and ready to get operational,” said Angelinas. “I am excited to serve alongside these Sailors and lead the finest cruiser in 7th Fleet.”



During his closing remarks, Allgeier praised the crew of Chancellorsville.

“It’s been awesome being able to lead a crew such as Chancellorsville,” said Allgeier. “They have set themselves up for success these last few months, and I have the utmost confidence that they will succeed in any tasking they receive.”

In 2021, Chancellorsville endured a lengthy maintenance and basic phase, completing over 100 warfare certification and training events in preparation for maritime operations in the 7th Fleet. Chancellorsville operated in the Philippine Sea and East China Sea, strengthening relationships and ensuring maritime stability and security in the region.



Chancellorsville is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Chancellorsville is assigned to Commander, Task Force 70, a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interest of its allies and partners in the region.

