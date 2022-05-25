NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Bahrain Supports USS Fitzgerald at Sea and in Port

MANAMA, Bahrain – Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain provided contracting and logistics support to Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) at sea as well as in port during a port visit May 8-15.



In the first week of May, FLC Bahrain personnel coordinated the delivery of 27 pallets of cargo, including 1 high priority repair part, and mail to USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10) who then replenished USS Fitzgerald at sea while operating in the U.S Central Command area of responsibility. Fitzgerald subsequently pulled into port 8 May for a voyage repair, where FLC Bahrain personnel provided mission critical support, including 32 pallets of cargo totaling 12,000lbs and 29 high priority repair parts.



LS3 Kayla Aschwanden, a Logistics Support Representative (LSR) at FLC Bahrain noted “The USS Fitzgerald was the first big port visit that I was able to be a part of since joining the NAVSUP FLC Bahrain team. It was amazing to witness all the moving parts come together as the various codes worked to provide the ship everything they needed during their time in Bahrain. I am honored to be a part of a team that continuously shows dedication as we all ensure each task is executed in support of the mission.”



“I am extremely proud of our team’s ability to provide word-class logistics to our warfighters wherever they are” says LCDR Garner, FLC Bahrain Operations Department Head. “We work every day to ensure our customers have what they need to execute their mission.”



NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Penn., and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter.



