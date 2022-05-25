Detachment Texas, Cyber Rangers, changes command

Photo By Steven Stover | LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – Major Matthew D. Heinmiller, the commander of...... read more read more Photo By Steven Stover | LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – Major Matthew D. Heinmiller, the commander of Detachment Texas (Cyber Rangers), 782nd Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), informs LTC Thomas M. Nelson, the battalion commander, of the completion of his change of command ceremony, in Arnold Hall Community Center, May 25. see less | View Image Page

LACKLAND AFB, Texas – Lt. Col Thomas M. Nelson, commander of the U.S. Army’s 782nd Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), 780th MI Brigade (Cyber), hosted a ceremony whereby Lt. Col. Jason H. Seales relinquished his command of Detachment Texas (Cyber Rangers) to Maj. Matthew D. Heinmiller in the Arnold Hall Community Center, May 25.



The 782nd MI Battalion (Cyber Legion), headquartered at Fort Gordon, Georgia, has a footprint in four states – Maryland, Georgia, Hawaii, and Texas – and the Cyber Rangers support a U.S. Air Force Joint Force Headquarters – Cyber (JFHQ-C).



“Both operational teams within the detachment have a reputation for excellence,” said Nelson. “They have worked incredibly hard to set themselves apart as experts within their JFHQ footprint... they have sustained the long traditions of Army teams leading the way for Air Force JFHQ-C.”



According to Nelson, of his eight subordinate units, he never had any “doubts or concerns about what was going on in Texas.” In his remarks, he stated that this was a testament to “the great Civilians, Soldiers, NCOs, warrant officers and officers of this detachment… (and due to) the incredible command climate, focused on Soldier and Civilian care,” established by Lt. Col. Seales.



Seales, in addition to being a Detachment Texas team lead and the outgoing commander, previously served as the first director of the Joint Mission Operations Center (JMOC) in Georgia, and the lead for the Capability Support Detachment, Georgia, while with the 782d MI Battalion, and has been assigned to the 780th MI Brigade for more than six years.



“For the last four years, I have been fortunate enough to work with the outstanding Soldiers, Civilians, and contractors of Detachment Texas,” said Seales. “Call me biased, but there is no finer force in the Army. As the team lead of a CMT (Combat Mission team), the Task Force Raider commander for JFHQ-C (Air Force), and detachment commander, we successfully defended our nation’s principle right to vote by deterring foreign influence into our elections process.”



Seales next assignment is with the Cyber National Mission Force headquarters at Fort Meade, Maryland.



Maj. Heinmiller, the new commander for Detachment Texas, is no stranger to the battalion or brigade, having also previously as the CMT team lead here, as well as an assistant S3 (operations), a company commander, and team lead for a National Support Team while serving with the battalion’s sister unit, the 781st MI Battalion, as well as director of the JMOC at Fort Meade, Maryland.



“You have done an exemplary job as team lead and task force commander,” said Nelson of Heinmiller. “You have led the team and task force to put mission packages on the board that have had significant impact to EUCOM (European Command) and CYBERCOM (U.S. Cyber Command) objectives. Something all of us are very proud of and much of that credit goes to the climate you have set and your leadership.”



After saying farewell to one commander and welcoming another, Nelson ended his remarks with the battalion motto, “Cyber Legion, Silent Victory.”