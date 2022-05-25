Army Finance Center and Accounting Services-Korea building project complete

USAG HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Far East District (FED), recently turned over project SPT110A, the Army Finance and Accounting Services-Korea building, with an Acceptance Release Letter (ARL) ceremony, here, May 24.



Located in the Humphreys Downtown Business Park, near Maude Hall (formally known as the One-Stop building), is a two-story building that will provide the required infrastructure to support the finance operations for all military and civilian personnel in South Korea.



During the event, the Deputy Commanding Officer – Transformation and U.S. Design and Construction Agent (DCA), USACE FED, Col. Garrett B. Cottrell, accepted the building on behalf of the U.S. government from the Program Management Team Chief, Republic of Korea (ROK) DCA, Ministry of National Defense, U.S. Forces Korea Relocation Office, Col. Pyo In-tae.



“This is one of the few remaining Yongsan Relocation Program (YRP) projects, but it has also been one of the smoothest projects during my tenure here, since 2017,” said Cottrell.



“It’s through the cooperation of all the stakeholders that we are able to get to this point today. Job well done. 감사합니다 (Thank you),” he said.



The YRP has relocated most USFK and headquarters activities from the Seoul metropolitan area to southern areas, most notably to U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys.



“This project is the last project to be transferred from the ROK to the U.S. for this year,” said Pyo.



“I would like to express my appreciation to the contractors and the stakeholders,” he said. “As the Korean government emphasizes the ROK-US alliance. This is part of our great endeavor toward the great alliance.”



Concluding the ceremony, key members of the project delivery team were recognized for their outstanding efforts.



USACE Far East District is the premier engineering, design, and construction agent for all DoD agencies in the Republic of Korea. Since its inception, the Far East District has played a critical role in the security and stability of the region and in strengthening the alliance between the US and the ROK. As such, it also fulfills a unique mission; the only “maneuver” district within USACE, FED must always be prepared for war, even while building for peace on the Korean peninsula. The Far East District is responsible for executing a multi-billion-dollar program, the largest construction program managed by the U.S. Army.

