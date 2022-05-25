Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor of the Quarter: Navy Counselor 1st Class Tray Bynam

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (May 23, 2022) – Naval Station Great Lakes announced their Sailors of the Quarter in an awards ceremony May 6, 2022.
    Navy Counselor 1st Class Tray Bynam, from Phenix, Alabama, was named Sailor of the Quarter for Great Lakes. Bynam is Great Lakes’ command career counselor. He has been in the Navy for over 14 years and aboard Great Lakes for nearly three years.
    “I feel honored,” said Bynam. “My Sailors are the reason that I am being awarded and I am extremely appreciative.”
    Bynam manages and advises all ranks of Sailors on their career and valuable programs. He also leads a Career Development Team, managing the careers of 124 Sailors. Bynam stays abreast with the tenant commands as the bases’ career information program subject matter expert and earned NSGL the FY-20 Retention Excellence Award.
    “The rewarding feeling of guiding and developing Sailors is the reason that I decided to convert to the Navy Counselor rating in 2016,” said Bynam. “Thank you for this prestigious honor. I appreciate all of the mentorship and direction that my chain of command gives each day!”
    For more news from Naval Station Great Lakes, visit www.dvidshub.net/unit/NSGLPA or www.facebook.com/NavalStationGreatLakes.

