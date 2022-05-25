Sailor of the Quarter: Navy Counselor 1st Class Tray Bynam

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (May 23, 2022) – Naval Station Great Lakes announced their Sailors of the Quarter in an awards ceremony May 6, 2022.

Navy Counselor 1st Class Tray Bynam, from Phenix, Alabama, was named Sailor of the Quarter for Great Lakes. Bynam is Great Lakes’ command career counselor. He has been in the Navy for over 14 years and aboard Great Lakes for nearly three years.

“I feel honored,” said Bynam. “My Sailors are the reason that I am being awarded and I am extremely appreciative.”

Bynam manages and advises all ranks of Sailors on their career and valuable programs. He also leads a Career Development Team, managing the careers of 124 Sailors. Bynam stays abreast with the tenant commands as the bases’ career information program subject matter expert and earned NSGL the FY-20 Retention Excellence Award.

“The rewarding feeling of guiding and developing Sailors is the reason that I decided to convert to the Navy Counselor rating in 2016,” said Bynam. “Thank you for this prestigious honor. I appreciate all of the mentorship and direction that my chain of command gives each day!”

