GREAT LAKES, Ill. (May 23, 2022) – Naval Station Great Lakes announced their Sailors of the Quarter in an awards ceremony May 6, 2022.

Quartermaster 2nd Class Rashaud Bradley, from Chicago, Illinois, was named Junior Sailor of the Quarter for Great Lakes. Bradley is Great Lakes’ assistant command career counselor. He has been in the Navy for 7 years and aboard Great Lakes for nearly a year.

“I feel honored and I appreciate the opportunity,” said Bradley.

Bradley works with the command career counselor to best support Sailors throughout their careers, impacting command retention and personnel development. He also works as the command’s sponsorship and indoctrination coordinator. Through these programs, Bradley helps Sailors check-in and get adjusted with the command.

“I love working for sailors rather its counseling or customer service,” said Bradley. “Being able to learn and do a job that’s new to me shows me just how versatile our Navy is and how capable we all are with the right leadership and proper training.”

For more news from Naval Station Great Lakes, visit www.dvidshub.net/unit/NSGLPA or www.facebook.com/NavalStationGreatLakes.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2022 Date Posted: 05.25.2022 19:51 Story ID: 421539 Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Hometown: CHICAGO, IL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Junior Sailor of the Quarter: Quartermaster 2nd Class Rashaud Bradley, by PO2 Brigitte Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.