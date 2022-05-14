Airman Spotlight: Senior Airman Hunter Crofoot

Senior Airman Hunter Crofoot has served as a member of the 142nd Wing Security Forces Squadron here at Portland Air National Guard Base for the past three years.



Inspired by his grandfather’s service in the U.S. Navy, Crofoot made the decision to join the Oregon Air National Guard.



Crofoot is a full-time member of the squadron here, but had recently served as a corrections officer at Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville, Oregon. The experience of interacting with confrontation in this setting helped enhance his verbal communication skills, which he said enhanced his handling of uncertain situations he encounters in his military role.



A key component of his job here is being ready at all times to respond to demanding and sometimes unpredictable situations.



“Sometimes we’re faced with challenging situations at the gate,” said Crofoot. “It’s super calm until it’s not…it’s always having to be ready to respond to something.”



Crofoot said the highlight of his duties involves getting to know the individuals who pass through the gate daily.



“I think my favorite thing is being able to interact with our local base community,” said Crofoot. “We do community policing, we go through the buildings…I get a chance to really get to know people.”



His philosophy and sense of mission to protect fellow Airmen and his community helps build that community by working to keep others safe so they can accomplish the various missions of the Wing.

