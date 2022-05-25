HONORING THE FALLEN: On Memorial Day, commissaries remember military members who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation

Courtesy Photo | As America remembers the sacrifices of fallen service members during Memorial Day, the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | As America remembers the sacrifices of fallen service members during Memorial Day, the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) is taking this time to redouble its efforts in serving the military. (DeCA graphic) see less | View Image Page

By DeCA's Corporate Communications





FORT LEE, Va. – As America remembers the sacrifices of fallen service members during Memorial Day, the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) is taking this time to redouble its efforts in serving the military, the agency director said.



“On Memorial Day the nation is reminded of the sacrifices our military members who paid the ultimate price in service of our country,” said Bill Moore, DeCA director and CEO. “This sentiment is with our commissary associates every day as the agency delivers a vital benefit exclusively for our military community and their families.



“We always look upon this day as a call to rededicate our efforts to be THE grocery provider of choice for our eligible patrons – delivering a vital benefit exclusively for our military community and their families.”



Memorial Day, this year observed on May 30, is considered a personal observation for the men and women of DeCA because so many have a direct military connection with their customers, said Marine Sgt. Maj. Michael R. Saucedo, senior enlisted advisor to the agency director.



“Nearly 65 percent of our commissary workforce have direct ties to the military, either as spouses and other family members, active duty members, reservists, military retirees or veterans,” Saucedo said. “We know the sacrifices our customers have made and continue to make for this country. So it’s in our DNA to serve them by doing our best as we deliver their benefit.”



The commissary has been serving the military community for more than 200 years. Today that benefit saves eligible patrons over 20 cents on the dollar when they shop regularly at their store.



Saucedo encourages commissary patrons to access the DeCA website and check out the Savings Center for current promotions, featured recipes,



“Your Everyday Savings” items, the current sales flyer, commissary store brands and digital coupons with the Commissary Rewards Card at commissaries.com.

About DeCA: The Defense Commissary Agency operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers. The discounted prices include a 5-percent surcharge, which covers the costs of building new commissaries and modernizing existing ones. A core military family support element, and a valued part of military pay and benefits, commissaries contribute to family readiness, enhance the quality of life for America’s military and their families, and help recruit and retain the best and brightest men and women to serve their country.