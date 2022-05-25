NSWCPD Recognizes Employees at Quarterly Awards Ceremony

Photo By Jermaine Sullivan | Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) Commanding Officer Capt....... read more read more Photo By Jermaine Sullivan | Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) Commanding Officer Capt. Dana Simon presents former NSWCPD employee Sarah Davis with the Navy Civilian Service Commendation Medal for her management of the NSWCPD Continuity of Operations, Emergency Management, and Operations Security programs from 2019 through 2022. (U.S. Navy Photo by Jermaine Sullivan/Released) see less | View Image Page

The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division hosted a hybrid quarterly awards ceremony on May 10, 2022 to acknowledge and honor eligible employees for their federal career milestones, as well as those who recently graduated from the Scientist and Engineer Development Program, or received external recognition, such as commendation medals or letters of appreciation.



Addressing employees attending both in-person and virtually, NSWCPD Commanding Officer Capt. Dana Simon commented on the amount of change long-serving employees have witnessed both at the Philadelphia Navy Yard, where NSWCPD calls home, and with the Navy itself.



“What an honor and what an accomplishment for individuals to serve their country for that long,” said Simon. “Thirty years from today, for the individuals who started work yesterday, I hope someone will be giving them a 30-year certificate, but who knows what the place will look like and who knows what the Navy will look like. But that’s what we’re here for. We’re here to develop and support the Navy of the future.”



In total, 20 employees were honored including:



- Career Service (five with 40 years of service, eight with 35 years of service, and two with 30 years of service)

- Scientist and Engineer Development Program Graduates (three awardees)

- Navy Civilian Service Commendation Medal was presented to former NSWCPD employee Sarah Davis, who received the fourth highest Department of Navy Honorary Award for her superb management of the NSWCPD Continuity of Operations, Emergency Management, and Operations Security programs from 2019 through 2022. Davis managed and continuously improved these programs all while navigating through significant programmatic challenges, including developing and implementing significant programs, rigorous external assessments, and the COVID-19 crisis.

- A Letter of Appreciation from the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) was presented to Steven Swindler in recognition of his professionalism and dedication for providing outstanding support with the 2021 System Health Assessments for the Marine Engineering Groups and Naval Systems Engineering Directorate. His efforts included coordinating and gathering three Warranted Areas within NAVSEA, seven divisions at NSWCPD, and all other technical personnel required for review of assessments, which led to the processing of over 390 assessments efficiently. His efforts directly reduced processing time, meeting time, and review efforts while focusing on difficult assessment tasks.



NSWCPD employs approximately 2,800 civilian engineers, scientists, technicians, and support personnel. The NSWCPD team does the research and development, test and evaluation, acquisition support, and in-service and logistics engineering for the non-nuclear machinery, ship machinery systems, and related equipment and material for Navy surface ships and submarines. NSWCPD is also the lead organization providing cybersecurity for all ship systems.