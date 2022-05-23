NMCP CREATES INTER-FACILITY TRANSFER TEAM

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (May 23, 2022) – Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) recently acquired two new ambulances and created an Inter-Facility Transfer Team (IFTT) to better coordinate the movement of patients.



The IFTT will be ready to initiate a patient movement request within an hour of notification and will be staffed by corpsmen, nurses and physicians from NMCP and the associated branch health clinics in the Tidewater Market area.



“The IFTT will directly support the efforts of NMCP becoming designated as a trauma center by ensuring there is a transportation option immediately available for the transfer of patients whose care may exceed the capabilities of NMCP,” said Lt. Cmdr. Paul Roszko, Project Caladrius medical director. “Conversely, the IFTT will also help with recapture efforts of traumatically injured service members who are initially taken to and cared for at civilian trauma centers in Hampton Roads.”



Historically, when NMCP’s transfer center would get a request to move a patient to or from NMCP, it needed to call a private or contract ambulance service to execute that movement. This often led to delays in transport and potentially left NMCP without the ability to have oversight over the quality of care being delivered to the patient during transport.



“The IFTT directly supports these efforts by providing a capability to keep complex cases within the MHS (Military Health System) that add training value to our residency programs and to our staff members,” Roszko said. “Furthermore, there is a need to develop training and sustainment platforms for those who will be tasked to perform patient movement or en route care missions.”



To be a part of the IFTT, team members are required to have obtained at a minimum, the Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) certification by the National Registry of EMTs (NREMT). When staffed with an EMT, the IFTT can perform Basic Life Support (BLS) level transports.



Team members with more advanced certifications such as Advanced EMT (A-EMT) or Paramedic (NR-P) allow for Advanced Life Support (ALS) level transports.



Once an IFTT candidate has the appropriate certification, they are required to complete an orientation and credentialing course led by the medical director.



“This course can range from 1 to 2 days depending on a member’s prior emergency medical services (EMS) experience and ensures that they have received training on the equipment used by the IFTT, understand the protocols and procedures set for the IFTT, and have the skills needed to function independently during a patient movement mission,” said Roszko.



In addition to the providers on the IFTT, the ambulances are driven and operated by individuals with Emergency Vehicle Operator Certification (EVOC).



To be certified, individuals must complete a course online through the Enterprise Safety Application Management System (ESAMS) and then schedule a road test administered by one of the EVOC instructors at the NMCP fire department.



“The IFTT is also welcoming nurses and physicians to serve as crew members,” said Roszko. “We are always looking for motivated sailors to be part of this effort.”



“If you have any experience in en route care, civilian EMS, or hold a current certification as an EMT, A-EMT, paramedic or know someone who does, please reach out to me and Jessica Peppers,” said Roszko. “They will help get you oriented to the IFTT and properly credentialed to start doing patient movement missions.”



As the U.S. Navy’s oldest, continuously-operating military hospital since 1830, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, part of the Tidewater Market, serves eligible beneficiaries at the nationally-acclaimed, state-of-the-art medical center, along with the area’s 10 branch health and TRICARE Prime Clinics.

