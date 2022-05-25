Patrick SFB Hosts DAF Gaming Championships

Photo By Senior Airman Thomas Sjoberg | U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force gaming teams compete in the Department of the Air...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Thomas Sjoberg | U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force gaming teams compete in the Department of the Air Force Halo championships at Patrick Space Force Base, Fla., May 21, 2022. The top teams from the Spring season of the DAF Gaming competed at PSFB for a chance to represent the USAF and the USSF at FORCECON 2022, the Armed Forces Sports Halo Championship, and the first ever U.S. government esports event. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Sjoberg) see less | View Image Page

PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, Fla. – Patrick Space Force Base hosted the Department of the Air Force Gaming League Halo Infinite championships at its new gaming center, The Launch Pad, May 21 - 22.

The top teams from the spring season of the DAF Gaming League competed for a chance to represent the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Space Force at FORCECON 2022, the Armed Forces Sports Halo Championship, and the first ever U.S. government E-Sports event.



U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Stephen Purdy, Space Launch Delta 45 Commander and Program Executive Officer, Assured Access to Space, said this was an amazing way to kick off the opening of Patrick SFB’s brand new gaming center, The Launch Pad.



“Having the gaming center is a huge benefit to Guardians and Airmen,” said Purdy. “Gaming teaches concepts like leadership, teamwork, cooperation, strategy, and critical thinking. The Launch Pad is an opportunity to foster that kind of environment and bring all of our members together.”



In the week leading up to the competition, the gaming teams got a unique opportunity to tour Cape Canaveral Space Force station and Patrick SFB. On their tour, they were able to watch the launch of United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V Starliner OFT-2 and even see F-22 Raptors from the F-22 demo team on Patrick SFB’s flight line.



“We got a chance to take all 8 teams and tour them around Patrick SFB and Cape Canaveral SFS,” said Purdy. “In an amazing bit of luck, we had F-22’s on base, and we had a space launch in the same week.”



U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Mike Sullivan, DAF Gaming League event coordinator, said he was honored to have the first ever Armed Forces E-Sports event held at Patrick SFB.



“The new gaming center is fantastic,” said Sullivan. “It was a perfect place to host this event and we were honored to be able to kick off the opening of The Launch Pad.”



Out of the 8 teams that competed at Patrick SFB, two will move on to compete in San Antonio, Texas, May 28 against service members from across the Department of Defense to see who will be crowned the Armed Forces Halo Champions. The competition will be broadcast live on the U.S. Armed Forces Sports Youtube channel.



“Gaming is bringing us all together,” said Master Sgt. Mike Sullivan, DAF Gaming Event Coordinator. “Instead of just going home and playing with my friends, now there’s an environment and a culture that is being built where I can go play with my co-workers or even supervisors and really bring the force together in the digital realm.”