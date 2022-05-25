Airman Represents the Cowboy State

The Wyoming National Guard is full of amazing Airmen. However, one Wyoming Airman, Tech. Sgt. Carlie Dickson was selected as one of the best noncommissioned officers in the country and will represent the Cowboy State at the national level.



Dickson is representing the eight-state region of Alaska, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming. She is moving on to compete in the Air Force’s 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year competition. Nominees will be judged on leadership ability, job performance, community involvement, and self-improvement efforts.



Dickson is part of the 187th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, 153rd Airlift Wing, She is originally from Aurora, Colorado, and currently calls Fort Collins home, where she loves to mountain bike. She joined the guard nine years ago to continue the family tradition of serving and to travel the world to experience different cultures firsthand.



As an Aeromedical Evacuation Technician, more commonly known as an emergency medical technician, she primarily flies on C-130s, C-17s, and KC-135s to transport sick and injured patients to higher echelons of care during peacetime and wartime.



Dickson is what we would call a traditional guardsman or weekend warrior. When this citizen Airman is not flying and saving lives, she is fighting fires and continuing to save lives as a full-time Firefighter/Paramedic.



“Many of my skills as an aeromedical evacuation technician can translate to my civilian career as a Firefighter/Paramedic and vice versa. As an NCO, I help mentor young Airmen the same way I can precept new paramedic students in the field,” said Dickson.



What has surprised Dickson the most about being in the Guard is the delicate balance between being an Airman and maintaining a civilian career.



“In the long run, I’ve learned you must find your purpose. Not only personally but professionally to maintain a long-term healthy balance between the two,” she says.



When talking to Dickson, she explained how her most memorable military moment involved a team of highly trained airmen in their respective career fields.



“Our crew won the 2017 Lt. Gen. William H. Tunner Award for the most outstanding airlift crew in the United States Air Force. Actions during this specific mission ultimately played a role in the Abraham Accords Middle East peace deal a few years later,” she said.



Dickson enjoys serving, and her favorite part of service is the people of the Wyoming Air National Guard. “At the end of the day, we cannot accomplish our mission without people,” she said.



No matter what happens at the national OAY competition, Dickson is a prominent role model for others and has achieved a lot in just nine years.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2022 Date Posted: 05.25.2022 12:07 Story ID: 421501 Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US Hometown: AURORA, CO, US Hometown: FORT COLLINS, CO, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airman Represents the Cowboy State, by Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.