Army major honored to commission new officers, former colleagues

FREDERICK, Md. -- U.S. Army Maj. Melisa Natapraya enjoys mentoring and leading younger Soldiers, so when she had the opportunity to commission two of the Army’s newest junior officers, she didn’t hesitate.



Natapraya administered the oath of office to new 2nd Lts. David Aidoo and Ernesto Gonzalez during a commissioning ceremony May 20 at Hood College in Frederick.



“They asked me to do them the honor and I was extremely excited to do it,” said Natapraya, director of the Force Sustainment Directorate at the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency.



Aidoo and Gonzalez, both prior enlisted Soldiers, earned master’s degrees from Hood through the Army’s Green to Gold program -- the same route that Natapraya took when she earned her degree and commission in 2010.



The two cadets had also previously worked closely with Natapraya in previous enlisted assignments at Fort Detrick.



Natapraya served as a supervisor to Aidoo when she worked in the G-4 at the former Army Medical Research and Materiel Command. She also worked alongside Gonzalez, who was the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention, or SHARP, representative for USAMMA and its parent command, Army Medical Logistics Command.



“I will just say, it’s a very humbling experience, especially when you’ve been the type of leader that Soldiers are willing to come back to and still ask for guidance and to support them in some kind of way,” Natapraya said. “I’m just humbled right now and I feel honored.”



Gonzalez said Natapraya was his company commander when he worked at MRMC, which was later dissolved to form AMLC and Army Medical Research and Development Command. He recalled having to go away to San Antonio for about a month to attend a training course.



“While I was gone, my wife hurt her ankle and Maj. Natapraya reached out to my family and helped them while I was gone,” he said. “I also talked to her about her experience in the Green to Gold program and Hood College, and it helped me make the decision to apply, which turned out to be a great experience.”



Aidoo earned his master’s in Computer Science-Cyber Security, while Gonzalez earned his degree in Business Administration. Both will attend the Basic Officer Leaders Course at Fort Lee, Virginia, before heading to their next duty stations.

