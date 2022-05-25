Great Lakes Infrastructure grows $101 million stronger from FY22 Work Plan

Photo By Jess Levenson | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District contractor Ryba Marine Construction Co....... read more read more Photo By Jess Levenson | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District contractor Ryba Marine Construction Co. repairs 750 feet of the north end of the Buffalo Harbor north breakwater, Buffalo, NY, September 10, 2021. The approximately 2,200 foot Buffalo North Breakwater protects the Erie Basin Marina and entrance to the Erie Basin, federal navigation channel, and coastal shoreline from deep water wave and ice action. These conditions, along with the age of the structure, have contributed to sections of the structure to breakdown and unravel. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District received a total of $101.9 million in the Fiscal Year 2022 Work Plan to complete projects across the District’s area of responsibility.



The FY22 Work Plan funding is in addition to the $99.96 million of FY22 President’s Budget and $24 million of FY22 funding from the Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act.



“The Buffalo District team and I are incredibly excited to see these timely and historic investments in our Great Lakes infrastructure. Construction to repair, maintain, and improve federal navigation channels is essential to the economy and the strength of our Nation,” said Lt. Col. Eli Adams, Buffalo District commander. “I am also incredibly proud of our team’s role in clean-up of the Manhattan Project for our communities. We have a monumental level of work ahead, but I’m confident our team is ready to deliver!”



Projects to receive additional funding through the FY 22 Work Plan:

- Barcelona Harbor Dredging, NY -- $356,000

- Buffalo Harbor Breakwater Repair, NY -- $3,500,000

- Cleveland Harbor Engineering & Design, West Pier, OH -- $300,000

- Huron Harbor Engineering & Design, West Pier, OH -- $300,000

- Huron Harbor Dredged Material Management Plan, OH -- $150,000

- Lorain Harbor Engineering & Design, Outer Breakwater, OH -- $300,000

- Lorain Harbor Dredged Material Management Plan, OH -- $150,000

- Oswego Harbor Breakwater Repair, NY -- $3,700,000

- Port Clinton Harbor Engineering & Design, East and West Piers, OH -- $300,000

- Port Clinton Harbor Sediment Sampling, OH -- $85,000

- Rochester Harbor Dredging, NY -- $2,400,000

- Rochester Harbor Engineering & Design, East Pier, NY -- $300,000

- Toledo Harbor Dredged Material Management Plan, OH -- $150,000

- Toledo Engineering and Design, Confined Disposal Facility, OH -- $300,000

- Presque Isle Beach Nourishment, PA -- $1,500,000



Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program (FUSRAP)

- Joslyn Site, IN -- $600,000

- Guterl Steel Site, NY -- $50,000

- Niagara Falls Storage Site, NY -- $29,300,000

- Seaway Site, NY -- $10,000,000

- Tonawanda Landfill Site, NY -- $50,000

- Harshaw Site, OH -- $22,800,000

- Superior Steel Site, PA -- $500,000

- Luckey Site, OH -- $24,000,000



Additional information regarding the entire Corps of Engineers’ Fiscal Year 2022 Work Plan can be found here: https://www.usace.army.mil/missions/civil-works/budget/



Additional photos available at: https://www.flickr.com/photos/buffalousace/