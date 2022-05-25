Dy-Fi upgrades Dyess Wi-Fi

DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – Personnel from the 7th Communications Squadron and contractors upgraded the base’s Wi-Fi from previous versions to Wi-Fi 5 across Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, May 2-25.



In late 2019, then Lt. Gen. Anthony Cotton, deputy commander of Air Force Global Strike Command, noticed a significant problem: Airmen lacked sufficient connectivity between handheld maintenance and flight data devices and the systems that collect the data. Now, it is required for bases within AFGSC to be capable of conducting flight line operations with sufficient bandwidth and coverage to allow Airmen to be efficient in their day-to-day maintenance and flight operations.



Dyess leadership responded to this need with execution on the Dyess flight line. Flight line Wi-fi, or Dy-fi, was first conceptualized by the previous command team and defined as a key quarter priority by 7th Bomb Wing Commander, Col. Joseph Kramer. He said at a recent town hall, "As we lay the groundwork for becoming a hub base, we must prioritize local modernization efforts such as flight line Wi-Fi."



As a result of this initiative, multiple access points have been upgraded from previous versions of Wi-Fi to Wi-Fi 5, almost of one-fifth of which are completely brand new. With hundreds of access points throughout the base, Dyess's capabilities to accomplish the mission have drastically increased.



"This modernization to our Wi-Fi brings Dyess to a higher capable set of tools to accomplish the mission with higher standards," said Maj. Benjamin Shoptaugh, 7th Communications Squadron commander. "With the new upgrade, we're getting increased bandwidth, increased range, increased number of users, but Wi-Fi, in general, gives you the capability not to be tied to a desk."



Dy-Fi provides access to Non-Secure Internet Protocol to complete tasks for Airmen of both the 7th Bomb Wing and 317th Airlift Wing.



"I think this is great. Capable, efficient Wi-Fi on the flight line would be very beneficial," said Airman 1st Class Connor Lewis, 7th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron electrical and environmental systems apprentice. "It will make a lot of things better by having better communication, connection and taking out the need for us to make multiple trips from the aircraft to the office to update information."



Modernization remains a key priority for Dyess Air Force Base in order to give Airmen all the tools they need to accomplish the lift and strike mission.



"Ultimately, this is a step in the right direction, accelerating and adopting technology in a sustainable, repeatable fashion. And this is accelerating change, getting us as close as we can to the cutting edge technology like we are now with Dy-Fi," said Maj. Shoptaugh.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2022 Date Posted: 05.25.2022 10:48 Story ID: 421482 Location: ABILENE, TX, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dy-Fi upgrades Dyess Wi-Fi, by A1C Ryan Hayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.