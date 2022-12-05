National Nurses Week is celebrated each year from May 6-12, and Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC) recognized the crucial contributions of medical professionals with its own Nurse, Medic, Tech Week.



This year’s National Nurses Week theme “Nurses make a difference,” was demonstrated throughout the week by LRMC leaders who hosted a special events including yoga classes, entertainment and camaraderie-building events such as bowling night. Additionally, six LRMC medical professionals were honored for their dedication to high-quality, compassionate and safe patient care:



· Advanced Practice Registered Nurse (APRN) of the Year: Brigitte Grissom, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

· Registered Nurse (RN) of the Year: Josia Onyango, Internal Medicine Clinic

· Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) of the Year: Army Cpl. Elizabeth Rice, Medical-Surgical Ward

· Medic of the Year: Army Spc. Andrew Kuhlman, Emergency Department

· Technician of the Year: Army Spc. QuDarius Clayton, Orthopedic Clinic

· Preceptor of the Year: Army 1st Lt. Nixie Westling, Medical-Surgical Ward



“LRMC has superb nurses who make a difference every day and being selected means a lot,” Onyango said. “(Nurse, Medic, Tech Week) is important because it’s a week that (medical staff) get appreciated and honored for what they do and their contributions to world health care.”



National Nurses Week was founded in 1994. The week ends on May 12 each year to coincide with the birthday of Florence Nightingale, who is widely regarded as a pioneer of modern nursing.



“It is important that we show appreciation to all supporting staff and appreciate that everyone plays a role in us being successful as a team,” Clayton said. “Nurse, Medic, Tech Week does a great job of doing just that.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2022 Date Posted: 05.25.2022 08:58 Story ID: 421476 Location: RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LRMC Celebrates National Nurses Week May 6-12, by John Ciccarelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.