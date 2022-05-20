Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Iwakuni Mayor Visits USS Tripoli

    IWAKUNI, JAPAN

    05.20.2022

    Story by Lt. Davis Anderson 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Iwakuni Mayor Visits USS Tripoli
    By USS Tripoli Public Affairs

    IWAKUNI, Japan – The crew of amphibious assault carrier, USS Tripoli (LHA 7), welcomed the Hon. Yoshihiko Fukuda, mayor of Iwakuni, Japan, shortly after mooring at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni May 20, 2022.
    Fukuda, along with MCAS Iwakuni Commanding Officer, Col. Lance Lewis, came aboard Tripoli and talked with the leadership aboard before being shown around the ship.
    Mayor Fukuda thanked Capt. Joel Lang, Tripoli’s commanding officer, for making the long trip from San Diego to Iwakuni for the ship’s first foreign port visit and first port visit of the maiden deployment. He highlighted that this visit is an opportunity to deepen ties between the city of Iwakuni and surrounding region, and the U.S. military.
    Lang echoed the sentiment and discussed how Tripoli is uniquely designed to support the F-35B Lightning II in a lightning carrier concept, or to embark a Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) for more traditional amphibious operations, which offer regional commanders options to employ the ship in defense of America and its allies.
    The mayor and other guests were able to see Tripoli’s flight deck, flight deck control, primary flight control and the hangar bay, and they left with an understanding of how a ship of Tripoli’s size operates and accomplishes the mission.
    For more information about USS Tripoli, visit https://www.facebook.com/OfficialUSSTripoli, or https://www.instagram.com/officialusstripoli/.
    -30-

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 03:50
    Story ID: 421460
    Location: IWAKUNI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iwakuni Mayor Visits USS Tripoli, by LT Davis Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCAS Iwakuni
    Navy
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7
    assault carrier

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT