Iwakuni Mayor Visits USS Tripoli

By USS Tripoli Public Affairs



IWAKUNI, Japan – The crew of amphibious assault carrier, USS Tripoli (LHA 7), welcomed the Hon. Yoshihiko Fukuda, mayor of Iwakuni, Japan, shortly after mooring at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni May 20, 2022.

Fukuda, along with MCAS Iwakuni Commanding Officer, Col. Lance Lewis, came aboard Tripoli and talked with the leadership aboard before being shown around the ship.

Mayor Fukuda thanked Capt. Joel Lang, Tripoli’s commanding officer, for making the long trip from San Diego to Iwakuni for the ship’s first foreign port visit and first port visit of the maiden deployment. He highlighted that this visit is an opportunity to deepen ties between the city of Iwakuni and surrounding region, and the U.S. military.

Lang echoed the sentiment and discussed how Tripoli is uniquely designed to support the F-35B Lightning II in a lightning carrier concept, or to embark a Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) for more traditional amphibious operations, which offer regional commanders options to employ the ship in defense of America and its allies.

The mayor and other guests were able to see Tripoli’s flight deck, flight deck control, primary flight control and the hangar bay, and they left with an understanding of how a ship of Tripoli’s size operates and accomplishes the mission.

