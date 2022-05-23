MSC Joins Guam Leaders in Maritime Day Observance

Courtesy Photo | APRA HARBOR, GUAM (May 20, 2022) -- From left, Lt. Cmdr. Ryan Crose of U.S. Coast...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | APRA HARBOR, GUAM (May 20, 2022) -- From left, Lt. Cmdr. Ryan Crose of U.S. Coast Guard Sector Guam and Cmdr. Gillian Medina, commanding officer, Military Sealift Command Maintenance Hub Guam participate in an at-sea wreath-laying ceremony May 20 aboard U.S Coast Guard Cutter Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143). The event was part of the observance of National Maritime Day 2022, officially commemorated on May 22 each year, to pay tribute to legions of mariners. (U.S. Navy photo by Reynaldo T. Rabara) see less | View Image Page

APRA HARBOR, GUAM (May 20, 2022) -- Military Sealift Command Maintenance Hub Guam participated in National Maritime Day events May 20.



“It is an honor to participate in National Maritime Day, a time to celebrate the service and contributions of civilian mariners who support the Department of Defense mission and to honor those mariners who lost their lives in service to the nation,” said Cmdr. Gillian Medina, commanding officer of MSC Maintenance Hub Guam.



Congress declared May 22 as National Maritime Day in 1933.



“The United States has always been and will always be a great maritime nation,” according to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration’s website.



“From our origins as 13 British colonies, through every period of peace and conflict since, the Merchant Marine has been a pillar in this country’s foundation of prosperity and security. They power the world’s largest economy and strengthen our ties with trading partners around the world, all while supporting our military forces by shipping troops and supplies wherever they need to go.



“Maritime Day is a time-honored tradition that recognizes one of our country’s most important industries.”



The Maritime Administration, also known as MARAD, oversees waterborne transportation for the United States. Responsibilities not only include ships and shipping but also national security, safety, and port and vessel operations.



Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio kicked off Maritime Day 2022 in Guam by signing a proclamation during a virtual ceremony.



“[On] National Maritime Day, we recognize the important role the United States Merchant Marine plays in supporting our commerce and national security...the Military Sealift Command Ship Support Unit of Guam, with support from the United States Coast Guard Sector Guam, commemorate National Maritime Day to recognize all mariners who support and safeguard our nation and island,” Tenorio read from the proclamation.



Medina and Lt. Cmdr. Ryan Crose of U.S. Coast Guard Sector Guam conducted an at-sea wreath laying ceremony, paying tribute to legions of mariners. Industry leaders and members of the military community attended the event aboard U.S Coast Guard Cutter Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143)



“It is important to take time every year to honor the often unsung heroes in the maritime industry,” said Norma Pillman, who works at the maintenance hub and has organized Maritime Day events for the last 24 years.



“Sadly, I have known many mariners who have lost their lives while supporting MSC and the Department of Defense. These dedicated mariners are important to our mission accomplishment.”



MARAD’s website notes that more than 250,000 members of the American Merchant Marine served during World War II. More than 6,700 lost their lives during that conflict, and hundreds were detained as prisoners of war. Additionally, more than 800 U.S. merchant ships were sunk or damaged during the war.