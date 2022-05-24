USS Makin Island (LHD 8),USS Anchorage (LPD 23) Connect with Local High School

SAN DIEGO (May 24, 2022) – Sailors of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) visited Lincoln High School, May 24.

The event was established to connect students with Sailors, educating them on various career opportunities within the Navy. Sailors addressed questions ranging from basic training, working together with people all over the country, new experiences, to financial incentives within the Navy.

“This is a super exciting opportunity,” said Lt j. g. Alan Rogers from Anchorage. “I grew up 20 minutes from here and it’s cool to be in the same community and tell them what I’d wish I’d known when I was 18 years old.”

Community engagement is noteworthy to Lincoln. The local high school believes it can accomplish its goals through the collaborative efforts of staff, students, parents and community members.

“It’s really cool to talk with a younger generation about their path and how they’re trying to figure it out,” said Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Taylor Everard from Makin Island.

Additionally, the students demonstrated their creative abilities from product engineering to artistic expression.

“Our students are ambitious,” said Lincoln High School Vice Principal Rikki Betancourt. “They are not only eager to learn the transferable skills that the Navy has to offer, but also forge partnerships with new role models. This isn’t just about what it means to be a member of our armed forces, but rather what it means to commit to becoming the best version of oneself.”

Makin Island and Anchorage belong to Amphibious Squadron SEVEN and are homeported in San Diego.

