Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded a $50 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, architect-engineer contract to InSynergy and Robert JV LLC of Honolulu, Hawaii on May 16 for services at various locations within the Pacific area of operations.



The work to be performed includes architect-engineer services for various petroleum, oil, and lubricants and mechanical engineering projects and related services.



Work will be performed in Guam/Marianas, Hawaii and Australia. The term of this contract is not to exceed 60 months with an expected completion date of May 2027.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2022 Date Posted: 05.24.2022 21:48 Story ID: 421447 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR HICKAM, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Pacific Awards $50 Million Architect Engineer Contract, by KRISTA CUMMINS, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.