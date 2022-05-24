Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Pacific Awards $50 Million Architect Engineer Contract

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR HICKAM, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2022

    Story by KRISTA CUMMINS 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Pacific

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded a $50 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, architect-engineer contract to InSynergy and Robert JV LLC of Honolulu, Hawaii on May 16 for services at various locations within the Pacific area of operations.

    The work to be performed includes architect-engineer services for various petroleum, oil, and lubricants and mechanical engineering projects and related services.

    Work will be performed in Guam/Marianas, Hawaii and Australia. The term of this contract is not to exceed 60 months with an expected completion date of May 2027.

