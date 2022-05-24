Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Awards $12 Million Contract to Hawaii Business

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2022

    Story by KRISTA CUMMINS 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Pacific

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded a $12 million task order to CAPE Environmental Management Inc. of Honolulu, Hawaii on May 16 for site preparation in support of construction for tactical mobile over-the-horizon radar receive site within the Pacific area of operations.

    The work to be performed includes the site preparation for munitions and explosives constituents/materials potentially resenting an explosive hazard clearance, demolition of existing facilities, clearing and grubbing, excavation and embankment, treatment of contaminated soil and equipment, and creating borrows pits for placement of treated materials.

    Work will be performed within the NAVFAC Pacific area of operations with an expected completion date of May 2023.

