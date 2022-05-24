Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Awards $98 Million Contract for Work in the Pacific

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2022

    Story by KRISTA CUMMINS 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Pacific

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded a $98 million cost-plus-award-fee indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification contract to AECOM Technical Services Inc., of Los Angeles, California on May 16 for environmental services primarily within the Pacific area of operation (AOR).

    The modification provides for an increase in contract capacity to support the additional requirements of the Navy, primarily in the Environmental Restoration Navy program, for technical environmental services.

    Work on this contract will be performed in Hawaii, Guam, other areas of the NAVFAC Pacific AOR including Southwest and Northwest regions of the U.S., Atlantic and Mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S. Japan, Okinawa, Diego Garcia, and other areas in the Pacific and Indian Oceans. Order on the work is expected to be completed by February 2023.

