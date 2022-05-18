Linebacker of the Week: Senior Airman Lionardo Sanchez

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Lionardo Sanchez, a munitions maintenance crew chief with the 36th Munitions Squadron, was recognized as the 36th Wing’s Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 18, 2022.



The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s Mission, Vision and Priorities.



Upon arrival at Andersen AFB, Sanchez started out as a munitions maintenance crew chief. After seeing his work ethic along with his determination, Sanchez was hand selected over his peers to become 1 of 11 certified munitions inspectors within the 36 MUNS. His selection highlights the faith that the 36 MUNS has in Sanchez to make decisions affecting the $1.6 billion munitions stockpile.



“When the job gets tough and it is hot in this Guam heat, SrA Sanchez is always in the thick of the work with a great attitude, bringing everybody’s spirits up. This not only helps with morale, but increases the 36 MUNS productivity as a whole,” said Tech Sgt. Riley Wynn, munitions maintenance production supervisor.



Sanchez sets the bar high and takes pride in maintaining the 8.5K tons of explosive materiel under his care. His high energy set him apart during the recent Combat Ammunition Production Exercise where he excelled as a crew member preparing munitions for Agile Combat Employment shipments.



Since his arrival, Sanchez stood out due to his willingness to get involved in whatever he could. Being new to Andersen, Sanchez seized every opportunity he could to get involved in his section and outside of his section. He has been an integral member for the set-up of two squadron barbeques and teamed with 36 EAMXS to renovate an assisted living home in Barrigada, Guam.



“I believe it’s important to work hard and lead by example so that the next wave of airmen that follow you see the standard and don’t fall short of it,” said Sanchez.



The term Linebacker is rooted deep within Team Andersen’s history. Operation Linebacker II took place on Dec. 18, 1972, and was the largest number of heavy bomber strikes launched by the U.S. Air Force since the end of World War II. During the operation, B-52s from Andersen flew round-the-clock bombing missions over North Vietnam to destroy major targets in Hanoi and Haiphong in an effort to bring the Democratic Republic of Vietnam back to negotiations.



The recipient will have the opportunity to sign a “Linebacker” football jersey that will be displayed in the Wing Headquarters building.



Way to go, Sanchez!

