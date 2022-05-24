Director of the Office for Small Business Programs for the Navy Speaks at NUWC Keyport Executive Leadership Forum

Director of the Office for Small Business Programs for the Navy, Jimmy Smith, spoke about the importance of small business and diversity during the Executive Leadership Forum for Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport May 23.



Mr. Smith first assumed the role in June of 2019 and serves as the chief advisor to the Secretary of the Navy on all small business matters. He previously served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Expeditionary Programs and Logistics Management.



“We deliver capabilities to those who need it,” said Smith. “Utilizing small business means that we get more cost effective and agile means to provide products to the warfighter.”



Smith emphasized the importance of diversity.



“Diversity, equality and inclusion in small business, and in the Navy, brings tremendous talent to the workforce and we need to promote that in order to be successful in the future,” Smith said. “There is an opportunity for everyone.”



Leaders listening to the presentation asked questions and put their own thoughts into why small business is vital to success.



“We greatly appreciate Mr. Smith taking the time to talk to us on the importance of small business. His leadership has paid huge dividends for not only Keyport but the Navy as well,” said Dave Walz, NUWC Keyport Deputy Small Business Director. “Small business programs are integral in supporting the warfighter and providing needed assets to ensure we remain the most dominant naval force in the world.”



NUWC Keyport provides technical leadership, engineering expertise, and unique facility complexes that serve to ensure sustainment of undersea warfare superiority for the United States. As one of two divisions of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center, Keyport’s mission is focused on developing and applying advanced technical capabilities to test, evaluate, field, and maintain undersea warfare systems and related defense assets. These advanced technical capabilities directly support the full spectrum of Navy undersea programs.

