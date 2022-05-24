Navy Personnel Command Establishes PCS Special Support Team

With the busy PCS season ramping up, Navy Personnel Command is standing up a PCS Special Support Team to assist Sailors and their families with any questions or concerns they may have during their upcoming move. The service is slated to start on June 1.



Commander, Navy Personnel Command, Rear Adm. Alvin Holsey, said the Team’s focus is ensuring Sailors and their families are prepared and equipped for any unforeseen challenges.



“This is a terrific example of helping Sailors during what is usually a very stressful and challenging event,” Holsey said. “When the Sailor wins, we all win. This is about changing lives and improving outcomes.”



The Team, housed within the Human Resources Service Center, the contact center for MyNavy Career Center, will offer assistance with handling issues tied to transportation, personal property, using the Government Travel Charge Card, travel delays that may affect report dates, and a host of other issues.



“We’ll provide up-to-date information on topics Sailors need and strive to resolve issues at the lowest level possible,” said Cmdr. Dana Chapin, HRSC director. “When necessary, our call center agents will connect people directly to the subject matter experts, even those not directly tied to the call center, such as Naval Supply Systems Command for household goods movement issues, for example. More than simply providing a number to call, we’ll do the transfer to the outside support needed and make sure both parties are off and running.”



The Team has at its heart the Command Pay and Personnel Administrator Pro-to-Pro cell to work with travelling Sailors to break down barriers, with eight members authorized as agency program administrators with the authority to raise GTCC charging limits, place Sailors in mission critical status as necessary, and connect them directly to Citibank’s 24/7 customer support helpline.



“We understand how critical this time of year is, and especially how stressful,” Chapin said. “The Team is standing by to help.”



To contact the PCS Special Support Team, call the HRSC Call Center at 833-330-MNCC (6622) and select Option 4. For more information on the Team or the HRSC Call Center, email askmncc@navy.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2022 Date Posted: 05.24.2022 15:15 Story ID: 421421 Location: MILLINGTON, TN, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Personnel Command Establishes PCS Special Support Team, by PO2 Jared Catlett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.