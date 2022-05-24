Moody VTF cares for MWDs, pets

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. -- With just a team of one active-duty veterinarian, one active-duty veterinary technician, and one civilian receptionist, Moody’s Veterinary Treatment Facility gets the job done due to their hard work and diligence.



Their primary mission is to support the 23rd Wing and 820th Base Defense Group’s military working dogs. Secondly, they provide services to privately owned animals of retirees, Airmen and civilian personnel who are currently stationed at Moody Air Force Base.



“We service over 22 MWDs and a large number of personal animals,” said Army Capt. Torri Allen, veterinarian assigned to Fort Gordon public health activity. “We’re extremely busy, but our services are on time and the pets are always squared away.”



The Moody VTF provides a variety of services for cats and dogs, including dental procedures, vaccines, bloodwork, parasite treatment, health certificates and more. They offer these services to around 24 patients a week.



The VTF maintains the health of MWDs to ensure they can properly conduct their mission.



“The veterinarian does an amazing job of providing exceptional care as well as ensuring the health and welfare of all military working dogs assigned to Moody Air Force Base,” said Staff Sgt. Cristina Rodriguez, 23rd Security Forces Squadron MWD trainer.



Along with taking care of the MWD mission, Moody’s VTF helps Airmen and their pets prepare for international travel.



“We offer health certificates to Airmen who are about to permanently change stations,” said Allen. “It basically says that their pet is squared away before leaving the country.”



The specialized care and easy access for military patrons makes the on-base vet a great option.



“We are here for you,” Allen said. “If you have a privately owned animal please come and see us. We’ll be happy to provide our services to you.”



The VTF is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. To receive additional information, contact the VTF at 229-257-3312.

