Members of Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point Environmental Affairs Department (EAD) visited Brinson Memorial Elementary School to teach students about conservation in New Bern, North Carolina, May 20, 2022. The team was invited to kick-off a new school program called Outdoor Adventures, and it was an opportunity for EAD to engage with the community. Outdoor Adventures is an up-and-coming program that introduces students to outdoor activities and the environment.



To start off the day, students role-played as rain drops to learn the life cycle of water. They began their adventure by viewing storm drains and following the pipes to a small riverbank near the school. During the hike, they were educated on the role nearby vegetation plays in the life cycle.

“Education on conservation is important for children because it creates a mindset of caring about the environment,” said Laura Webster, a forestry technician with EAD. “When you can get kids outside in the environment and get their feet dirty it makes it real for them, easier to retain in the long term.”



Webster and Shea McMurry, EAD storm water manager, both expressed that these types of events are the steppingstones to getting kids off technology, exploring the world around them, and caring about the environment.



“That’s how I got to be where I am today,” Webster said. “It started at school because they took us outside and showed us something new.”

MCAS Cherry Point EAD is dedicated to teaching surrounding communities about the environment and the importance of conserving it.



“Whatever happens upstream is going to affect what happens downstream,” McMurry said. “Those upstream of Cherry Point need to be mindful of what they’re doing to our resources, and the same applies to us.”



Programs such as Outdoor Adventures give students the opportunity to jumpstart their education on conservation and how it impacts the environment. In the future, MCAS Cherry Point EAD hopes to complete more outreach events.

