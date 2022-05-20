212th MP Detachment sees leadership change

Members of Fort Belvoir’s 212th Military Police Detachment witnessed a change of leadership, May 20, in a ceremony where they said farewell to Capt. Tevin Radford, and welcomed Capt. Alex Polk.

Lt. Col. David Fleming, Headquarters Battalion commander, lauded each of the leaders during the ceremony.

Typically, he said, leadership is about the three Cs of competence, commitment and character. “However, with Capt. Radford, I’d like to add in charisma. All are equally important traits and are a foundation upon which to grow. It starts with an enthusiastic, positive, joyful approach to life, in general, and is an inner strength,” Fleming said, adding that Radford has mastered all four Cs. “We have to cultivate the quality of charisma in peacetime, so it’s there in war,” he said.

“Job well done,” he told Radford, adding that Radford is “passionate about the mission and 100 percent committed to the Road Dogs.”

“His commitment to the team and organization makes Capt. Radford a man of character. He’s had a mastery of the 4 Cs, while in command of this detachment. He also wished Radford luck with his next assignment with the 101st Airborne.

Turning to Polk, Fleming said he’s confident in his ability. “He’s the perfect officer with the right knowledge, skills and behavior to take this community even higher. “I have total faith and confidence in you.”

In his farewell remarks, Radford thanked his family; Belvoir Garrison command group and Fleming. “I clearly understood your intent in my 18 months here and have grown as a leader, Soldier, Army officer and a man.

“And, I soon realized, when I arrived here, that relationships matter with our partners, outside organizations and Soldiers,” he said. “This is not just a job or a profession, but a family.

“We have a responsibility to protect and serve and I’m privileged to have been their commander.”

He advised his Soldiers to continue to be hard-working and said Polk is an outstanding leader and exactly what the detachment needs. “They will have your back, and this is a journey I won’t forget,” he said.

Polk thanked senior leaders and Fleming for their trust. “I take great pride in where in where I am in my life; I am extremely humbled to go on this journey; and promise not to let you down. “Congratulations, Capt. Radford, on a truly successful command,” Polk said of his predecessor. Thank you for what you’ve done for me, this unit and these Soldiers,” he said.

“I challenge you every day to be better, stronger and more prepared than ever before and I expect you to do the same for me. I expect we’ll all strive for excellence, as we move forward.

