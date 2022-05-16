ALNG refuelers kick off first ever exercise to prove interoperability with Romanian Air Force

Photo By Sgt. Samuel Hartley | Alabama Air National Guard Master Sgt. Nathan Friday refuels a KC-135 Stratotanker the...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Samuel Hartley | Alabama Air National Guard Master Sgt. Nathan Friday refuels a KC-135 Stratotanker the day before a joint mid-air refueling exercise with the 117th Air Refueling Wing and Romanian Air Force, Bucharest, Romania, May 16, 2022. Several similar exercises are being conducted throughout the week in efforts to increase the operational capabilities of Romanian Air Force pilots (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Hartley). see less | View Image Page

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA - Alabama Air National Guardsmen from the 117th Air Refueling Wing arrived in Bucharest, Romania, for a week-long joint capabilities exercise with the Romanian Ministry of Defense and Romanian Air Force, May 14, 2022.

The following days will see U.S. Airmen and Romanian F-16 pilots conduct multiple mid-air refueling exercises to ensure successful interoperability between the two allied nations.

“This exercise matters for a couple of reasons, one being international cooperation,” said Alabama Air National Guard Col. Mike Adams, 117th Air Refueling Wing Detachment Commander. “Another reason being it is an established fact that mid-air refueling increases lethality and operational ability.”

The Romanian military and Alabama National Guard have been partnered together since 1993, sharing knowledge of equipment, tactics and best practices through numerous force-to-force engagements each year.

Even after nearly 30 years, however, Adams said the program is still growing.

A successful mission here will open new doors for similar, more complex, and integrated joint training oriented towards improving both individual and collaborative capabilities.

“It’s all about making the world more stable," Adams said.

"Through the work that this has taken, the Alabama National Guard and the Romanian military are both getting better and are both showing that if we’ll work together, everybody wins.”