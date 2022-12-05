NAVSUP FLC Norfolk RSO Oceana Hosts F/A 18 Supply Working Group

NAVSUP FLC Norfolk’s Regional Supply Office Oceana hosted an F/A-18 Integrated Supply Chain Management working group May 10-12.



According to RSO Oceana Supply Officer Cmdr. Kurt Welday, the group examined supply chain challenges by identifying, isolating and resolving friction points that affect affordability and availability of necessary parts and supplies.



“The working group focused on driving down non mission-capable supply aircraft and discussed ways to support maintaining the SECDEF mandate of 360 Mission Capable F/A-18 E/F aircraft,” Welday explained, adding that while sometimes a challenge, the Navy is currently surpassing the requirement.

Participants included the working group’s organizer Program Manager Air-265 (PMA-265), NAVSUP Weapons System Support, NAVSUP FLC Norfolk, the Defense Logistics Agency, Commander Fleet Readiness Centers, Commander Naval Air Forces, Maintenance Operations Center Aircraft on Ground, Commander Strike Fighter Wing Atlantic and Aviation Support Detachment supply officers from Naval Air Stations Oceana, Norfolk and Lemoore.



“Getting all the stakeholders in the integrated supply chain management function together is a great help in meeting fleet goals,” said Supply Management Department Director Drew Morgart. “We were glad to support PMA-265 in hosting the meeting on a Master Jet Base where the results from the group efforts to improve readiness are most apparent.”

