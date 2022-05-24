Naval Sea Systems commander tours NUWC Division Newport on May 19

Photo By Richard Allen | Vice Adm. William Galinis (right), Commander, Naval Sea Systems Command, greets Naval...... read more read more Photo By Richard Allen | Vice Adm. William Galinis (right), Commander, Naval Sea Systems Command, greets Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport employees Xavier Rojas Cruz (from left) and Seth Botelho, on May 19, 2022, as Marion Tejan-Cole looks on. Galinis toured Division Newport facilities and received briefings on the command’s mission to engineer, build and support submarines, autonomous underwater systems and weapons systems for the U.S. Navy fleet. see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT, R.I. – Naval Sea Systems (NAVSEA) Commander Vice Adm. William J. Galinis visited the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport on May 19 for extensive tours of the center’s facilities and operations.



“This is submarine week for me,” Galinis said. “It’s a good opportunity to let a surface guy peek his nose under the tent of the submarine folks.”



A surface warfare officer earlier in his career, Galinis assumed command as NAVSEA’s 45th commander in June 2020. More on Galinis’ career is available here. [link -- https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Media/Biographies/Article-View/Article/2225785/vadm-william-galinis-usn/]



NAVSEA engineers, builds and supports America’s fleet of ships and combat systems. A field activity of NAVSEA, Division Newport provides research, development, test and evaluation, engineering and fleet support for submarines, autonomous underwater systems, undersea offensive and defensive weapons systems, and countermeasures associated with undersea warfare.



During his tour of Division Newport, Galinis got an up-close look at how the warfare center innovates and executes in these areas of expertise.



At the Towed Systems Complex, Sensors and Sonar Systems Department employees gave an in-depth explanation of how the facility operates. Tony Paolero, head of the Sensors and Arrays Division, detailed the different components and functions of towed arrays. This includes the platforms on which they operate, as well as what the future holds for these systems. David Hart, head of the Towed and Deployed Arrays Engineering Branch, and Dr. Alia Kroger, a technical project manager (TPM) in the Development Systems Engineering Branch, assisted Paolero with the tour. Dan Nashold, Naval Array Technical Support Center (NATSC) TPM, Rich Fortgang, NATSC deputy TPM, and advanced development engineers John Faella and Charles Boyle, also gave presentations.



This facility is used to support the full spectrum of science and technology, advanced development, and in-service engineering of submarines and surface ships, including towed sensor arrays — used for submarine and surface ship range and detection — and advanced development and handling systems. This facility supports Virginia-, 688i- and Columbia-class submarines. The facility is used for fabrication, test and evaluation, repair and refurbishment of towed sensor array modules, as well as prototypes, fleet sensors and fleet training — operation and maintenance — on submarine and surface ship towed array handling systems.



“Vice Admiral Galinis asked about fleet readiness, government and contractor support personnel,” Paolero said. “He was interested in our new thin-line towed array TB-29C and the reliability benefits it provides. He also mentioned at the end of the tour that he was impressed with the good work and value that this warfare center is doing for the Navy.”



Technical rigor and innovative solutions are hardly unique to one department at Division Newport, though, as similar examples in different areas of expertise can be found throughout the campus.



At another stop on the tour, Carlos Galliano, head of the Program Management Office of the Undersea Warfare (USW) Platforms and Payload Integration Department, and Jim Broadmeadow, head of the Ocean Interfaces Division, detailed some of the payload launcher systems on-site at Division Newport.



“This is a Swiss watch of acoustic equipment,” Galliano said just before conducting a test of the Advanced Submarine Launcher Facility. “It’s a state-of-the-art instrumentation and recording system that allows for rigorous testing.”



These to-scale submarine land-based testing facilities allow Division Newport engineers and scientists to evaluate the performance of existing and developmental weapons systems on-site.



These facilities not only ensure the fleet has the platforms it needs and that they operate every time as they are intended, but also provide tremendous cost-saving benefits to the Navy. Division Newport’s virtual submarine (VSUB) capability further improves this.



“VSUB consists of systems representative of those throughout the submarine, which are connected via a secure campus network to allow for true end-to-end testing,” Tracey Acquaro-Pees, deputy head of the USW Platforms and Payload Integration Department, said. “The engineers and scientists in the Combat Systems Department can actually raise and lower the hatch on our Virginia Payload Tube Facility via the systems in their lab.”



During the trip, Galinis also toured the facilities responsible for submarine communications, periscope repairs, weapons and defensive systems, unmanned systems, combat control systems and payload integration.



NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Capt. Chad Hennings, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher's Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.



