Press Release- 934th Airlift Wing returns from deployment

MINNEAPOLIS-ST PAUL AIR RESERVE STATION, Minn. – More than 75 Airmen with the 934th Airlift Wing returned home yesterday from a three-month deployment to the United States European Command area of responsibility.



The 934 AW deployed to Ramstein Air Force Base, Germany, on Feb. 26, 2022. 934 AW Airmen supported tactical airlift missions including aeromedical evacuations with C-130H Hercules throughout the EUCOM and United States Africa Command AOR.



The 934 AW and the 165th Airlift Wing comprised Task Force Iron Herk and after their final mission, the wings logged over 749 flight hours and contributed to the support of more than 277 sorties, transporting 1371 service members, 130 patients and airlifting over 749 tons of cargo.



The 934th Airlift Wing, also known as the "Global Vikings," is Minnesota's only Air Force Reserve unit. It is a combat-ready Air Force Reserve Command flying unit, which serves as the Department of Defense's host for Army, Navy, Marine and Air National Guard units at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Air Reserve Station, Minn.



