101st Airborne Division Week of the Eagles 2022, Stress Shoot Competition

On May 23rd, 1-327 IN of the First Brigade Combat Team hosted the stress shoot competition at range 17 as part of the 101st Airborne Division’s annual “Week of the Eagles” celebration. 11 four-person teams from the three Brigade Combat Teams, the Division Sustainment Brigade, the Combat Aviation Brigade, and Division Artillery, or DIVARTY, showed up to represent their respective units at the event.



The stress shoot kicked off with a 100-meter sprint to a rope leading up to a tower. After climbing up to the second story, soldiers engaged their first three targets and ran to the third story to fire at their next three targets.



Soldiers then ran down the stairs to grab a breaching tool, force open a door into a nearby building, and engage three more targets inside.



They then dashed to a Skedco litter loaded with 90 pounds of weight, dragged it to a HMMWV, and engaged three targets from behind the vehicle.



Afterwards, they ran to a nearby shed, climbed up a ladder, and engaged three targets from the rooftop.



Finally, they climbed down the ladder, hopped a wooden wall, carried two filled ammunition cans to a bunker, and engaged three targets before moving to the walk-and-shoot portion of the competition where they shot at their remaining targets.



Subsequent teammates were released in four-minute intervals, with each individual expected to navigate all obstacles and complete all engagements. All competitors’ times were totaled to determine the overall score of their respective team.



Although every group performed to the best of their ability and represented their units well, the ultimate victor was the team from 1-506 IN of the First Brigade Combat Team.



Despite having been brought together hastily, the winning team’s captain noted that his comrades’ individual capabilities helped them overcome the struggles that come with forming a team filled with soldiers that never worked together before.



“Most of us are competitive shooters outside the Army,” Second Lieutenant Harvey Situ, 1-506 IN’s Mortar Platoon Leader, said. “One of our team members was a marksmanship instructor, another shoots competitively with me, and our last team member shoots precision rifles competitively.”



When asked about a sister battalion’s team winning the event he planned and coordinated, Second Lieutenant Andreas Brazier, 3rd Platoon Leader in A Company, 1-327 IN, expressed nothing but pride in his fellow Bastogne-ians.



“All the teams were awesome,” Brazier said. “But Bastogne gets after it every single time they get out here. I’ve never met a more aggressive group of individuals than those here in Bastogne. So, it’s expected.”



At the end of the day, every competitor walked off range 17 having not only represented their unit and the division with the utmost distinction, but also setting the bar high for each and every soldier in Fort Campbell and the Army as a whole. By showcasing their ability to shoot accurately and move quickly, this year’s competitors once again underscored the 101st Airborne Division’s continually successful efforts to develop the most lethal and effective soldiers.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2022 Date Posted: 05.24.2022 13:04 Story ID: 421390 Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 101st Airborne Division Week of the Eagles 2022, Stress Shoot Competition, by CPT Steve Nava, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.