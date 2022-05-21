USS Maine Blue Wins Trident Submarine Outstanding Performance Award

Courtesy Photo | 220521-N-ED185-1030 BREMERTON, Wash (May 21, 2022) Rear Adm. Robert M. Gaucher,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 220521-N-ED185-1030 BREMERTON, Wash (May 21, 2022) Rear Adm. Robert M. Gaucher, left, commander, Submarine Group 9, and Capt. Charles McLenthian, commander, Submarine Squadron 17, award the Trident Submarine Outstanding Performance Award to Cmdr. Darren Gerhardt, commanding officer of the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Maine (SSBN 741) Blue Crew, at the Armed Forces Festival Navy League Gala Extravaganza in Bremerton, Wash. May 21, 2022. The award, also known as the Olympic Bowl, is an annual award presented to the Trident submarine crew that has achieved the top marks in battle efficiency in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian G. Reynolds) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Navy story by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian G. Reynolds, Submarine Group Nine Public Affairs



BREMERTON, Wash. (May 21, 2022) – Commander, Submarine Group Nine and Task Group 114.3 awarded the Trident Submarine Outstanding Performance Award to the Blue Crew of the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Maine (SSBN 741) at the Armed Forces Festival Navy League Gala Extravaganza in Bremerton, Wash. May 21, 2022.



The annual award Submarine Forces Pacific Award, also known as the Olympic Bowl, is given to the top Ohio-class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine in the Pacific Fleet.



“The nuclear strategic deterrent is really the key element,” said Rear Adm. Robert M. Gaucher, commander, Submarine Group 9. “Our ballistic missile submarines provide that. So, that’s what this award really recognizes – the excellence in that particular mission of strategic deterrence.”



Gaucher and Capt. Charles McLenthian, commander, Submarine Squadron 17, presented the award to Cmdr. Darren Gerhart, commanding officer of the Maine Blue Crew.



“It’s truly and honor to be here and to be presented with this award,” Gerhart said. “It’s a testament to both crews. Since I got here in December of 2020, the USS Maine stands apart in terms of morale, commitment, and the crew togetherness. We’ve pulled together through some really trying times. This command has been one of the better places I’ve been in my 20 years of service.”



Maine's exceptional service throughout 2021 earned it multiple other recognitions to include the U.S. Strategic Command Omaha Trophy, the Hugh McCracken Leadership award, and the Submarine Squadron 17 Battle Efficiency “E” Award.



The Trident Submarine Outstanding Performance Award was initiated in 1984 by Rear Adm. Willis "Pilly" A. Lent, who was serving as Navy League Council President at the time. The first awardee was the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Michigan (SSBN 727).



Maine is one of eight Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines homeported at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor and the third U.S. Navy ship to bear the name. The class is designed for extended, undetectable deterrent patrols and as a launch platform for intercontinental ballistic missiles.