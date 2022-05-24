Washington State Based Naval Information Operations Command Whidbey Island Expands In Space and Mission

By CTR1 (IW) Amanda Respicio and CTM2 (SW) Kenneth Axford



WHIDBEY ISLAND, WA. (NNS) – Navy Information Operations Command Whidbey Island (NIOC WI), initiated expansion to meet mission growth.



NIOC WI Conducts Information Warfare and Signals Intelligence operations in direct support to National, Theater, and Fleet requirements. With today’s great power competition the command is experiencing mission growth aligned with maritime patrol and reconnaissance force modernization.



This inevitable growth has made it clear that NIOC WI is outgrowing its current place in building 2700, having already been operating at a considerable square-footage deficit. Future military construction is intended to provide an additional 22,676 square feet for the command and will be available in years to come. In the meantime an interim solution was needed.



This challenge was met with the combined efforts of Naval Air Station Whidbey Island (NASWI), Naval Facilities (NAVFAC), Commander, Patrol and Reconnaissance Wing TEN, Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR), Fleet Cyber Command (FCC) and NIOC WI.



The acquisition of building 2740 has been instrumental for the NIOC WI team. NIOC WI Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Jason Becker, and NASWI Commanding Officer, Capt. Eric Hanks, joined forces to provide a viable option for the needed growth. Building 2740 provides Sailors the opportunity to invest in the future of the command. Along with NASWI, NAVFAC played a huge role in making the renovation a reality. NAVFAC supplied NIOC WI 60 gallons of paint, brushes, and 14 custom pieces of aluminum/vinyl signage to prepare the new building for occupation.



Joint efforts led by a team of 15 NIOC WI Sailors and two NASWI Self Help Sailors, have culminated in the timely rehabilitation of building 2740. The ownership and dedication of these Sailors highlighted what can be done when Sailors are given the tools, equipment, and support to impact the future.



Building 2740 will provide NIOC WI with designated office space for the command’s TRIAD, administrative, logistics and information technology personnel.



On April 18, 2022, Capt. Hanks toured the updated building 2740 with Cmdr. Becker to get a first-hand look at the progress made and to learn of the commands future plans for the building. During the meeting, Cmdr. Becker recognized NASWI’s LS2 Iverson and EO2 Voss for their invaluable contributions to the command’s success.



In addition to the above mentioned Sailors, the transformation of building 2740 would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of NIOC WI Sailors.



“The teamwork at the Command and at large with NASWI will enable continued mission success by providing foundations for expansion and growth as we step into the future of NIOC WI and the MQ-4C TRITON mission,” said Becker.



As the team moves forward, the future is bright with possibilities for the NIOC Whidbey Island. Building 2740 has provided the command the opportunity to grow and optimize operations and human resources.

