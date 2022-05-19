23rd CES, FSS conduct joint deployment training

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – The 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron teamed up with the 23rd Force Support Squadron to test their capabilities during Prime Base Engineering Emergency Force and Prime Readiness in Base Services training day at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, May 19, 2022.



The Prime BEEF training focused on setting up a new generation tent system that enables Airmen to execute the mission more efficiently downrange.



“As the Air Force is evolving into the agile combat employment concept, the 23rd FSS and CES need a quicker infrastructure setup,” said Adam Bement, Utilis Tactical Shelter Systems business development vice president. “What our shelters allow them to do is set up much faster so they can execute the mission quicker while they're deployed.”



In addition to setting up tents, CES Airmen assisted FSS Airmen with Prime RIBS training of setting up their single pallet expeditionary kitchen, which enables them to provide Airmen meals while downrange.



“Our job is to be deployment ready,” said Master Sgt. Leonardo Rodriguez, 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron Prime BEEF manager. “But to be proficient, being properly trained just shows that we're all able to deploy at any moment's notice. This training day bridges the gap (between CES and FSS) by helping them to accomplish their mission and training; the same thing with us.”



Lead-Wing capabilities include being able to rapidly deploy and re-deploy assets in a contested environment, and that requires close integration of support functions.



“With Moody operating as a lead wing, I hope that our Airmen learn necessary force support skills and build a relationship with CE,” said 2nd Lt. Emily Fearnside, 23rd FSS readiness and plans officer in charge. “We're going to need their assistance with fuel and water and just getting the structure up because they are the masters of structures. They’re our allies when it comes to achieving our mission, because there is no force without our support.”

