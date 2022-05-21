Camp Lemonnier Holds Semiannual Bazaar

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (May 21, 2022) An estimated 2,000 forward-deployed service members and Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) base personnel attended a bazaar held by local Djiboutian vendors and artisans, with the assistance of CLDJ Chaplains, the U.S. Embassy in Djibouti, the Djibouti Chamber of Commerce, and the Djibouti Ministry of Commerce and Tourism.



The Camp Lemonnier bazaar is a semiannual event with a more than 15-year history. The event has grown to 21 tables of 28 artisans and 12 vendors set up inside and outside of 11 Degrees North, Camp Lemonnier’s central building for social events.



“Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, it has been a real challenge to allow our service members out from base,” said U.S. Navy Chaplain, Cmdr. David Schleusener, “which has made the bazaar even more important in recent years to create the opportunity for cross-cultural understanding.”



Usually, an open floor with scattered tables on Saturdays, 11 Degrees North became an eruption of colors and conversations during the bazaar, with a soundtrack of Somali music running over the sound system to complete the transformation. Basketry‎, textiles, jewelry, sculptures and paintings were held up to the light and passed around along with bright Djiboutian francs.



The U.S. Embassy in Djibouti, Djibouti Minister of Tourism and Crafts, and Djibouti Chamber of Commerce have been working closely to emphasize equity and inclusion in event participation. This year’s Bazaar included a diverse group of vendors and artisans from the different regions and ethnic groups of Djibouti.



“The association of women from Tadjourah told me that a vendor can make in a day at the Camp Lemonnier bazaar what she makes in five to six months at her regular shop,” said Mahaddine Moussa Ahmed, Economy and Commercial Assistant for the U.S. Embassy. “It’s having a real impact.”



Vendors and artisans sign up to participate through the Djibouti Chamber of Commerce and Director of Tourism and Handicraft. Vendors and artisans must be Djiboutian nationals and have an activities license with the Djiboutian government.



Along with the Djiboutian assistant, a rotation of CLDJ volunteers support the table throughout the day. In total, over 80 volunteers signed-up to provide support for loading and unloading merchandise, cash handling, bus driving, escorting and roving duties. Every volunteer attended cultural awareness training prior to the bazaar.



“There are a lot of moving pieces,” said U.S. Navy Information Systems Technician 1st Class Dora-Lee Arjona, from Houston, Texas, the volunteer coordinator for the bazaar. “In order to make an event of this size and complexity happen, it takes our joint forces coming together to achieve each and every mission objective.”

”I was here at 4:00AM,” said U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist 1st Class Edward Vandernol, from Puerto Rico. “I was an escort, then I was loading the goods, helping the vendors—I’ll stay the whole day. Anytime I can help a community, I’m in. We do it all the time at home through the Navy Reserve Center. There are vendors here that remember me from previous bazaars. I love making friends.”



At the end of the event, over $53,000 of merchandise was sold through approximately 1,700 items sold during the eight hours the bazaar was open.



Camp Lemonnier has a long-standing commitment to engaging Djibouti in commerce. The U.S. Government, through the Embassy and CLDJ, is the second largest employer of Djiboutian nationals in Djibouti. Over 1,300 Djiboutian employees work at CLDJ.



Camp Lemonnier is a forward operating site supporting joint operations managed by the U.S. Navy and is the only enduring U.S. military base on the African continent. Djibouti has been a partner of the U.S. military since 2002 when the installation on the south side of the Djibouti-Ambouli International Airport was formally stood up as the headquarters for Combined Joint Task Force, Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA). Camp Lemonnier is now operated by Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT). Contracts awarded to improve Camp Lemonnier provide for enduring, yet modern facilities to support improved quality of life, mission readiness, and safety of daily operations.

