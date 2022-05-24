LA Fleet Week Returns for Fifth Iteration

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Devin Kates | 220523-N-VQ947-1100 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 23, 2022) — Sailors and Marines man the rails...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Devin Kates | 220523-N-VQ947-1100 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 23, 2022) — Sailors and Marines man the rails on the flight deck as San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27) arrives at the Port of Los Angeles for Fleet Week, May 23, 2022. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During Fleet Week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Devin Kates/Released) see less | View Image Page

LOS ANGELES – Sailors, Marines, Soldiers, and Coast Guardsmen from several ships, squadrons and military units will be in Los Angeles for the fifth Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 24-30.



Two U.S. Navy ships – USS Essex (LHD 2), a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship, and USS Portland (LPD 27), a San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship, are participating in Los Angeles Fleet Week, as well as Sailors, Marines, Soldiers, and Coast Guardsmen from military commands throughout Southern California.



Forces and assets from Strike Fighter Squadron 25; Strike Fighter Squadron 154; Explosive Ordnance Group One; Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron 11; Navy History and Heritage Command; Navy Munitions Command; Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific; U.S. Naval Academy; Navy Region Southwest; U.S. Army National Training Center, Fort Irwin; U.S. Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles/Long Beach; U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command; 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU); 3rd Amphibious Assault Battalion; 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance; 1st Battalion, 11th Marines; Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164; Marine Light Attack Helicopter Training Squadron 303; 3rd Low Altitude Air Defense; 1st Landing Support Battalion; 7th Engineer Support Battalion; and 1st Medical Battalion will also be participating in Fleet Week.



Los Angeles Fleet Week offers the public an opportunity to take a tour of the ships and meet service members as they showcase the ships’ capabilities. It also gives the public a chance to gain a better understanding of how the sea services support the national defense of the United States and freedom of the seas.



Throughout the week, service members will have an opportunity to interact with the local community, while participating in a number of community relations projects and a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) exposition.



As part of this outreach effort, Navy Band Southwest and the 1st Marine Division Band will perform concerts around the Los Angeles area throughout the week. For performance schedule, visit the LA Fleet Week website, http://www.lafleetweek.com



The Fleet will begin to arrive in Los Angeles Monday, May 23. The public will have the opportunity to tour the ships and meet Sailors, Soldiers, Marines and Coast Guardsmen at the Port of Los Angeles May 27-30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The ships will be open for tours from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to attend tours and interact with our military men and women, but patience is requested as interest is always high; lines and wait times can be long, especially later in the day. It is not possible to guarantee everyone will be able to get a tour.



All visitors and media will require an escort within the security perimeter at the pier and on board the ships at all times. When arriving for public tours, visitors are strongly recommended to wear flat-heeled, closed-toe shoes and are encouraged to bring as few items as possible. Visitors are subject to search prior to entering the security zone, and will be required to present a photo ID and pass through an airport-style security screening checkpoint prior to boarding the ships. Media should be prepared to present two forms of ID: one showing their affiliation and one government-issued photo identification.



Prohibited items aboard the ships include the following:

- Food or drinks, including ice chests and coolers

- Pets (except service dogs for the disabled)

- Camera tripods and cameras with lenses greater than 100 mm

- Skateboards/bicycles/hover boards

- Gang related clothing

- Unmanned Aerial Systems

- Weapons, including knives, firearms and club weapons

- Defensive chemicals or sprays, including mace and pepper spray; spray cans of any type

- Fireworks, flammable liquids or other explosives

- Illegal drugs and drugs considered illegal at the federal level, including marijuana, and/or drug-related paraphernalia

- Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (e-cigs), and associated devices

- Large bags, including backpacks and large camera bags (small camera bags and small handbags may be permitted, but will be subject to search)

- Strollers