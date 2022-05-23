Courtesy Photo | 220523-N-EH998-1108 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (May 23, 2022) Rear Adm. Dennis Velez,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 220523-N-EH998-1108 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (May 23, 2022) Rear Adm. Dennis Velez, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 and George H.W. Bush CSG and Capt. Jacopo Rollo, commanding officer of the Italian Navy destroyer ITS Caio Duilio (D 554), have a discussion upon Caio Duilio’s arrival onboard Naval Station Norfolk, May 23, 2022. CSG-10 is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America’s adversaries in support of national security. It achieves its mission by projecting the combined power of George H.W. Bush, Carrier Air Wing 7, Destroyer Squadron 26, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cryton Vandiesal) see less | View Image Page

Benvenuto! CSG-10 welcomes Italian Navy Destroyer

From Carrier Strike Group 10 Public Affairs



NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (May 23, 2022) – Italian Navy destroyer ITS Caio Duilio (D 554) arrived here today in advance of its participation in Carrier Strike Group 10’s Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX).



Caio Duilio’s arrival is another example of the strong relationship between the U.S. and Italian navies that increases collective interoperability and capability.



“We are honored to welcome Capt. Rollo and his crew here to train with us,” said Rear Adm. Dennis Velez, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG), who greeted the ship upon arrival.



“Training with our NATO allies increases interoperability, makes our Sailors and teams stronger, and sends a clear signal to our adversaries. We are, and will continue to be, ready to fight and win at sea if required – there is nothing we cannot accomplish when we work together as a team,” he said.



Prior to entering port, Caio Duilio completed a passing exercise (PASSEX) with the guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84). Beyond two ships simply passing alongside one another and exercising seamanship and navigation skills, a PASSEX provides opportunities to complete various operational and communication checks.



"Being here and taking part in the exercise is a great opportunity for ITS Duilio to improve her capability to operate within complex environments,” said Capt. Jacopo Rollo, Caio Duilio’s commanding officer.



“Such a cooperation is critical to enhance interoperability and integrated capabilities between our navies and to strengthen the relationship between our crews. I'm eager to sail alongside all ships and staff taking part in this significant training event and to share procedures and tactics. May all GHWBCSG Sailors have fair winds and following seas, in Nomen Numen,” said Rollo.



CSG-10 is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America’s adversaries in support of national security and is preparing to deploy as the George H.W. Bush CSG. Its major command elements are the aircraft carrier USS. George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, Destroyer Squadron 26, the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), and the Information Warfare Commander.