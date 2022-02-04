Reservist leads team to victory at U.S. Armed Forces Soccer Championship

Courtesy Photo | The US All-Air Force Men’s Soccer Team celebrates their victory at the U.S. Armed...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The US All-Air Force Men’s Soccer Team celebrates their victory at the U.S. Armed Forces Soccer Championships at MacDill AFB in Tampa, Florida, March 6-12, 2022. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. -- A Reservist with the 513th Air Control Group here led a team of three Tinker Airmen to victory at the U.S. Armed Forces Soccer Championships at MacDill AFB in Tampa, Florida.



Capt. Aaron Zendejas, an Air Battle Manager Instructor with the 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron,

was team captain of the Championship-winning All-Air Force soccer team, consisting of 1st Lts. James Landon Souder, 963rd AACS, and Austin Guerrero, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center.



According to 72nd Air Base Wing Chief Information Officer, Kirk Theophanus, the All-AF team went undefeated through the round-robin play, beating Army 2-0, the Marines in penalty kicks (after a 1-1 tie in regulation), and the Navy 1-0. They then faced Navy in the championship final, which they won convincingly 4-0.



“They persevered through having to play a man down (10 players vs 11) during most of the match and overtime period (over an hour and a half) against the Marines, after losing a player to a red card early in that game,” Theophanus said.



U.S. All-Air Force Men’s Soccer head coach Lt. Col. Jeremiah Kirschman, Deputy Commander, 92nd Mission Support Group at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, said he and assistant coach Chief Master Sgt. James Royston, Jr., Air Force Special Operations Command, Hurlburt Field, Florida, couldn’t have done it without Zendejas.



“Zendejas is the linchpin that brings our team together,” Kirschman said. “Not only is he our team captain, but he’s also the starting left back who leads our team on and off the field through his words and actions. He’s the best leader on our team of Airmen and Guardians.”



Zendejas, who was raised in an Air Force family and played soccer all over the world with his brothers growing up, explained how the military culture of playing soccer is unique.



“Each year brings in new players from all areas of the Department of Defense—with different ages, ranks, AFSCs, and backgrounds,” Zendejas said. “This makes every season special and very unique, because we never get the same team twice; and the team disbands after each tournament.”



The constant among the players is the love for the game and the war-fighting mentality each of the players bring, Zendejas said.



“Along with the war-fighting mentality comes grit and a competitive nature that is on a level much higher than that of most professional clubs,” Zendejas said. “The reason is because for these players (with completely unrelated careers), this month of living, eating, and training like professional athletes is more than just a TDY—it’s an opportunity to live out a dream that was sacrificed in order to serve. It’s a life-long goal for some, and a stamp on an Air Force career for all.”



According to head coach Kirschman, competition was fierce to join the team.



“We received more than 100 applications and had 32 players tryout for the US All-Air Force Men’s Soccer Team,” Kirschman said. “Z was definitely one of the best players throughout tryouts and during the tournament. We only gave up one goal in four games and that was in large part due to Z’s leadership and skills on the back line.”



Zendejas described his feelings regarding winning the championship.



“It was immensely rewarding—it felt like justice, coming off of the silver medal in 2019,” Zendejas said. “I’m happier for my teammates though, and seeing them succeed. I’ve tasted gold before and contributed to other Air Force National Championship teams, and it never gets old.”



Zendejas said he approached this season from a leadership perspective because he plans to switch gears and start coaching in the near future.



“Training camp is insanely grueling, and as the team Captain I had to ask a lot from the guys,” Zendejas said. “I needed them to constantly give 100% even though they were hurting. I needed them to continue pushing most importantly, to trust me. I’m very proud of our ability to grow from a group of strangers into a full-fledged “force” in less than three weeks. I would love to continue mentoring Airmen and Guardians in the future.”



The next opportunity for a select few of these players is to compete will be on the world stage at the Military World Cup. If called up for Team USA, the Armed Services’ best of the best will travel to Egypt for the international competition.”



“There is a lot to be gained out here by way of leadership, integration, and resilience,” Zendejas said. “To all of the Command Teams who have supported it, I can guarantee you two things: Your Airman or Guardian has never worked harder in their life, and when they come back to your unit, they will be stronger, sharper, and ready to lead with confidence and conviction.”