JITC Breaks Ground on New Testing Facility - Propelling It Towards a New Horizon

Photo By Michael Ugarte | Army Col. Jarrod Moreland, Fort Huachuca garrison commander, left, and Navy Capt. Robert Matthias, commander, Joint Interoperability Test Command, Defense Information Systems Agency, right, break ground for the Joint Interoperability Test Command's future Test and Evaluation Facility, May 17, 2022, Fort Huachuca, Arizona. (DOD photo by the Defense Information Systems Agency Office of Strategic Communication and Public Affairs)

Shovels in the ground, and all eyes are on the future horizon. The DOD's joint interoperability certifier and the only non-service operational test agency command for IT and national security systems, the Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC) looks to bolster its capability with a new ultra-modern 40,422 square foot Test and Evaluation Facility slated to open in 2024 on Fort Huachuca, Arizona.



To celebrate the future facility, the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), JITC, and garrison leaders held a groundbreaking on May 17, 2022. With locations at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, and Fort George G. Meade, Maryland – and a DISA subordinate command, JITC is the DOD’s joint interoperability certifier and the only non-service operational test agency command for IT and national security systems.



The command provides risk-based test evaluation and certification services, tools, and environments to ensure joint warfighting IT capabilities are interoperable and support mission requirements. The new facility will replace three outdated relocatable temporary buildings. The over $35 million military construction project will begin next month at U.S. Army Base Fort Huachuca, Arizona – a Major Range and Test Facility Base where JITC headquarters has been a tenant command since 2016.



"Today's groundbreaking of our new 40,422 square foot Test and Evaluation Facility shows this country's commitment to JITC’s contribution, and the forward lean the DOD must make toward advancing Joint capabilities, forging alliances and embracing critical innovation,” said Navy Captain Robert Matthias, JITC’s commander. “We are proud to be a part of the leading-edge in modernizing information technology and national security systems to join greater forces and overcome pacing threats.”



Construction completion is projected for early 2024, and once complete, the new testing facility is forecasted to be fully operational for over 629 personnel.



"Critical to future DOD information technology, joint weapon system interoperability, and ultimately, warfighter success on the battlefield.” said Lori L. Ramirez, senior executive service, director of DISA’s Workforce Services Directorate,



Once completed, the testing facility will offer multiple net-centric research, development, test and evaluation capabilities designed to meet the unique demands of the JITC mission in support of national security and the warfighter, she added.



“The JITC military construction groundbreaking culminates a decade of dedication and partnership between DISA Workforce Services Directorate (WSD), JITC and the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense, Acquisition and Sustainment,” Ramirez said.



Speaking about the importance of JITC’s relationship with Fort Huachuca, garrison commander Col. Jarrod Moreland identified JITC as one of the post’s critical tenant units.



“This important military construction project will enhance the testing capabilities for this joint-force enabler,” Moreland said. “We [Fort Huachuca] are excited for the growth and modernization of key laboratory and testing spaces within JITC and are thankful for the partnership and communication between U.S. Army Garrison – Fort Huachuca and the JITC leadership in support of Army and joint missions and requirements.”



Designed for the future, the new testing facility will integrate with the Distributed Network Control Center (DNCC) and other supporting facilities - ensuring flexibility and postured future growth.



“Authorities governing JITC’s unique mission sets are rooted in Title 10 sections and DOD directives. Without our enduring effort to show value toward interoperability and reducing risk to the warfighter, our purpose could be lost with time,” Capt. Matthias said.



Facts about the new JITC collaborative testing facility:

 40,422 total square feet

 Capacity for over 629 personnel

 Support for 295 working stations

 Capacity for 288 assorted workbenches and 229 server cabinets

 Access to classified open storage areas (COSA) for standardized unclassified and classified collaborative testing environments.

 Serve as a redundancy backup for networking services across the JITC campus.

 Offers increased and flexible server space to accommodate multiple testing scenario variables.



To learn more about the DISAs Joint Interoperability Test Command, visit JITC.FHU.DISA.mil.