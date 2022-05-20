Surface Line Week 2022 Concludes

Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT) Surface Line Week 2022 ended after a week of spirited competition between different sea and shore commands, May 20 2022.



An annual competition hosted for all subordinate SURFLANT commands, Surface Line Week sees Sailors participate in camaraderie-building events and contests.



The guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72) won the overall competition, leading in placing and participation in several events. Also, the theme of this year’s iteration was “Competitive Edge”.



“In almost 30 years of service, I have been part of several [Surface Line Week] events,” said Cmdr. Samuel Higginbotham, commanding officer of Mahan. “This [Surface Line Week], I saw more heart, sportsmanship, and connectedness throughout all commands than ever before. I gave a task to my crew to be the best [destroyer] on the waterfront…they answered all bells and I could not be more proud of each and everyone one them.”



Competitions held throughout the week emphasized the discipline, professionalism, and culture of excellence expected of a combat-ready surface unit. Several events highlighted the theme of a strong, independent and self-sustaining surface force.



SURFLANT partnered with the Anchor Scholarship Foundation for the week’s 5K run/walk and golf tournament, with entry fees from those events funding scholarships for Surface Navy families.



Participants’ seamanship skills were tested as well, with the Damage Control Olympics, a self-sufficiency competition, and Seamanship Olympics. Surface Line Week also included team-building events like a chili cook-off, a softball tournament, and the cardboard regatta.



SURFLANT mans, trains and equips assigned surface forces and shore activities, ensuring a capable force for conducting prompt and sustained operations in support of United States national interests. The SURFLANT force is composed of 77 ships, 14 pre-commissioning units, and 33 shore commands.



For more SURFLANT news and photos, visit facebook.com/SURFLANT,

www.surflant.usff.navy.mil/, and Twitter - @surflant.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2022 Date Posted: 05.23.2022 15:31 Story ID: 421321 Location: US Web Views: 99 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Surface Line Week 2022 Concludes, by PO1 Jacob Milham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.