    April Students of the Month

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Congratulations to the Students of the Month and Rope of the Month winners for April.
    Each month, the 17th Training Group presents awards to students who stand out amongst their peers.
    Students and instructors select and vote for the student they saw rise above the rest within their squadron to receive awards for Student of the Month and Rope of the Month.
    A rope is a student who has taken on additional responsibilities as a leader, a mentor, or in other areas. Each month, only one rope is recognized for the entire group, selected and voted for by their peers.
    These students have worked hard for these awards and have shown their dedication to their squadrons and their training at Goodfellow.
    Congratulations to the following:
    Airman 1st Class Madison DiCicco, 315th Training Squadron
    Ms. Genevieve Hoyt, 315th Training Squadron
    Airman 1st Class Emma Buchanan, 315th Training Squadron
    Airman 1st Class Christopher Pappas, 316th Training Squadron
    Airman 1st Class Katlin Anders, 312th Training Squadron

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 16:53
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
