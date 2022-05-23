167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight May 2022

Master Sgt. Donald Broschart is a fire protection specialist for the 167th Civil Engineering Squadron and the 167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight for May 2022.

As a fire protection specialist, Broschart, along with his fellow firefighters, is responsible for protecting people, property and the environment from fires and disasters. More specifically, Broschart is tasked with developing and maintaining training programs for the 167th Fire Department.

“He has developed a program that allows firefighters at each level to increase their overall knowledge, skills, and capabilities on real world emergencies,” said Senior Master Sgt. Chris Taylor, the fire chief for the 167th CES. “Additionally, his ability to lead and mentor Airmen has created an environment that fosters growth and development, not only professionally, but also on a personal level. He is the true back bone to the fire department.”

Hometown: Gerrardstown, WV

Job Title: Assistant Chief of Training / Unit Training Manager

How long have you served in the unit? 20 Years

My job here is important because: My job here is important because the training section manages the training that develops and certifies firefighters to support the mission both here at the 167th, local community, and abroad.

Civilian job: Assistant Chief of Training, 167th CES; Security Contractor (Part-Time) US Customs and Border Protection Advanced Training Center, Harpers Ferry, WV

Education: Graduated Hedgesville High School in 2002 112/121 credits toward Emergency Management BA, American Military University

CCAF being evaluated

Hobbies: Fishing , Shooting/Collector, Sports (Bruins/WVU)

Goals: Continue to serve the 167th WVANG. Continue to develop as a leader, mentor, and father.

I am proudest of: The Fire Department personnel. As a young department, the firefighters at the 167th have stepped up to every task and challenge that has been asked of them. Even through the toughest of times, the guys have not only remained resilient, but have grown, not only as professionals but as a family.

People may be surprised to know this about me: Huge SCI-FI and Horror nerd

The most exciting thing I’ve done in the military is: The opportunities that I have had to deploy and travel abroad as well as working with agencies stateside.

One/Some of the most valuable lessons I’ve learned through- out my career: Taking care of your people. Learn from those above you and serve those below you.

My advice to the newest Airmen in the Wing: Don’t get comfortable, seize opportunities to gain experience outside your normal scope of work.

The best thing about working with my team is: The fire department training section is about developing firefighters to the best they can be. Seeing that growth and maturity come to fruition is the most rewarding part of the job.

